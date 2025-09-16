ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator

Harris wasn't the only one who came up with an answer that shocked everyone.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Harrison after saying he'd like to cuddle with an alligator (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
The aim for "Family Feud" contestants isn't simply to come up with answers that make sense, but instead their responses should be in line with the results of a survey. But players aren't always guessing answers that most people would come up with. One such contestant was James Harris, who was part of the "Million Dollar Listings LA" team, on the show's celebrity edition. He left Harvey and everyone else puzzled by saying that cuddling with an alligator would be a good idea. Although the answer may seem bizarre, Harris was just responding to a question that was pretty unusual to begin with.

Harvey kicked off the proceedings by asking, "Name a wild animal that will be fun to cuddle with if it weren't for the fact that it could kill you." Josh from the "Million Dollar Listings LA" team was first to hit the buzzer and answer, "Bear." The answer was up on the board as "Bear/Panda" and understandably so. But then it was Harris' turn, and he came up with "Alligator," which left everyone baffled. Unsurprisingly, it wasn't on the board even though Harris seemed confident.

But his wasn't the only bizarre answer, right after another teammate got it right by saying "Tiger," another player named Josh blurted out "Shark." Not only was the answer not on the board, but it prompted Josh's teammate, Tracy, to ask, "Who wants to cuddle with a shark?" After Harvey mimicked her, Tracy's answer, "Lion," showed up on the board. But after John's answer, "Koala Bear" didn't show up on the board, the rival team got a chance to win.

They did steal the game by mentioning that it would be fun to cuddle with a gorilla.

In another such incident, a contestant named Tracy said that if a 'kangaroo' came out of a house, she would think that it was haunted. While the answer somehow made sense to her, Harvey was beyond shocked to hear that and wanted to get to the bottom of it.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to Tracy (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to Tracy (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "Tell me why you think your house is haunted." Vince hit the buzzer first and answered with "Stuff keeps shutting," but Denver got the better of him with his answer, which was, "Weird sounds." His team then chose to play further, not knowing what one of their teammates had in store.

As Harvey continued the game with the Stoneheck family, things were going smoothly with contestants coming up with normal answers, until Harvey went up to Tracy. As the host asked the question to her, she said, "Kangaroos." "Huh? What?" was Harvey's response. He still went on to check if the answer was on the board, and when it didn't show up, he had to find out why Stacy said what she said.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"I lost my mind," the player explained. "Oh, you didn't. No, I mean, I thought there was something to that," the host exclaimed. However, the player shared that there was no thought behind it, and the word just "came out". "Oh, you couldn't think of nothin' else? Really? Because I thought it meant something, Harvey continued in disbelief. When Tracy confirmed it meant nothing, the host said, "Kangaroo, like, hop in the wall, hop out the wall. I thought that was something. You were really talking about a kangaroo? Wow!" he concluded.

In the end, the host went on to uncover the remaining answers on the board, which included, "Gets dusty/dirty; Dead animals; and Cold breezes."

