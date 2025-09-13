'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people

The contestant wished that bars gave free alcohol to those already drunk out of their minds.

As the host of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey has come across all kinds of absurd answers, and his usual response is to roast or reprimand the contestants. But every once in a while, there's a player who leaves the seasoned host and former comedian speechless. While Harvey was stunned at hearing a contestant say that someone who is drunk should get even more free alcohol, he was even more shocked when the response turned up on the board.

It all started with the question, “Name something bars should give to their drunk customers for free.” Sean from the Forbes family hit the buzzer first, and he said, “Water.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the family had the chance to play the game further.

Next up to answer was a man named Felix Jr. After hearing the question, he answered, “Free ride home.” That was the number two answer on the board. Then Cedric took a few seconds to think after hearing the question before giving the funniest answer of the round. “I’m gonna say…alcohol? More alcohol?” The host was left with an expression of pure shock on his face after hearing this answer.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey was even more surprised when he saw the answer on the board. With no strikes and three out of the four answers revealed, the Forbes family had a real chance to win the game. However, their run came to an end as all of the remaining answers were incorrect. This gave a slim chance to the Ham family to steal the game, but it was not going to be an easy task.

A woman named Molly was up to answer, and she said, “A sobriety test or breathalyzer.” That might have seemed like a logical answer, but unfortunately, it was not on the board. The Forbes family won the game as a result. The final answer was ‘phone call.’

In an earlier episode of the show, the host had every right to be stunned after hearing a contestant’s toilet paper alternative. The question asked in that episode was, “Real men don’t use toilet paper. They used what?” One of the contestants on the podium was a man named Danny. When it was his turn to answer, he said, “A rock.” Harvey could not believe what he heard. “A rock?” he asked, still processing what he heard. It was not a surprise that the answer was not on the board.

