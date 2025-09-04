Steve Harvey stunned by ‘Family Feud’ player’s answer on what real men use instead of toilet paper

The host's hilarious expression after hearing the absurd answer will surely go down in the game show's history.

Some answers on “Family Feud” just leave Steve Harvey stunned, and that is exactly what happened in an earlier episode of the show. The host’s reaction to such answers is more hilarious than the answer itself, and this was no different. One contestant had said that a real man would not use toilet paper to clean their backside, but rather, a rock. One can imagine the immense shock the 68-year-old must have felt after hearing this.

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and in this case, the question was, “Real men don’t use toilet paper. They used what?” A contestant named Grady got to his buzzer first and said, “Their hand.” That was the number two answer on the board. So, his competitor, Danny, also got a chance to answer. He was the one who said, “A rock.”

The look on Harvey’s face after hearing this was worth a million dollars. “A rock?” he asked, still reeling from the shock. Danny argued that the answer might be up there. However, it was not. This gave a chance to Grady and the Frazier family to play out the game. Next up to answer the question was a woman named Deena, who said, “A towel.” This, too, was a funny answer, and Harvey reacted appropriately.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“You over at somebody else’s house, they out of toilet paper. A guest towel with their initials on it. The guest towel! Yessiree,” he said. That answer was up there on the board. Up next was a contestant named Sherik, who said, “Leaves.” That was the number one answer on the board. Richa was up next, and she said, “Newspaper.” That was up there on the board as well. The Fraziers could not have asked for a better start.

Next up to answer was a woman named Nicole, who said, “Napkins.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. Grady’s turn came around again, and this time, he said, “Nothing.” This drew a huge reaction from the audience, but unfortunately, the answer was not up there on the board. Deena was next, but even her “sock” answer was incorrect. That was the third strike, which gave the Picazo family a chance to steal the win.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Picazo family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Giselle was up to answer the question, and she said, “Their underwear.” Her teammates and Harvey loved the answer, but unfortunately, it was not up on the board. The Fraziers won the game. The remaining answers were revealed to be wipes, bidet/pressure hose, and sandpaper. The highlight of the show, however, was the host’s reaction to the “rock” answer early on.

