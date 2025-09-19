ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers

The players kept cracking up Harvey over and over again with their stupid answers.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reactions to the answers (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reactions to the answers (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

As the host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey is always quick-witted, and he knows how to keep the audience and contestants entertained. But sometimes he is unable to control his reaction when a contestant cracks him up. On one occasion, Harvey faced a family where every member was coming up with hilarious answers. When the players had to name singers who sell out concerts in hours, they kept coming up with names that Harvey just couldn't digest. They made the host laugh so hard that he nearly fell multiple times.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey had asked the survey question, "Name a female singer whose concerts sell out within hours after tickets go on sale." Allen hit the buzzer first and nearly knocked Harvey off his feet with the answer, "Patti LaBelle." "Oh, God. His old ass said, 'Patti LaBelle, '" Harvey yelled while leaning onto the podium.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As expected, the answer did not show up on the board, but Steve C. couldn't win the face off as his answer, "Madonna," wasn't popular either. The turn then went to Christine from the Brown family, who got the second most popular response on the board, "Beyonce." However, Chelli from the Calov family bagged the most popular response, "Taylor Swift," to win her team the question.

The game then went on smoothly for a while as Harvey went up to the different players asking the same question. While players like Corey got strikes on the board with answers like "Ice Spice," others like Amber made Harvey almost fall over again with their Gen Z answers. While Amber thought "Sabrina Carpenter" was a great answer, Harvey couldn't control his laughter after hearing it. "She's newer," the player reasoned. "You'd have been better off saying Sabrina the Witch," Harvey said in response as the answer earned the team their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went on to Nickolette, who now had to save the game for her team. She smartly came up with the answer "Celine Dion," which showed up on the board, keeping her team alive in the game. The turn then circled back to Steve C., who this time leveled up with his answer, "The Spice Girls." Unfortunately for the Calovs, this answer too did not show up on the board, and they struck out with three unpopular responses.

Harvey then made his way across the stage to the Brown family, who now had the chance to steal all the points. Taking the charge, the team's lead, Japonica, came forward to the mic and answered with Rihanna. "Oh, yeah. Rihanna!" a delighted Harvey said as the response showed up at one of the top spots on the board, handing the win to the Brown family.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey 'fires' producers after an unexpected answer showed up on board

'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family

Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
The contestant, Billy Kendra got very close to driving home a brand new Chevrolet Blazer.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
The players kept cracking up Harvey over and over again with their stupid answers.
7 hours ago
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
COSTCO
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
The big box retailer has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene in 12 states.
9 hours ago
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
PAWN STARS
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
The guest was shocked to learn that his Stradivarius violin wasn't what he thought it was.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
The owner of the collection of Danny Lyon SNCC Civil Rights Posters was left astonished in the end.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
After Harrison bought a signed speed bag for $250, he happened to meet the star at a dinner.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
The contestant, Doug, had a hard time coming up with a sensible answer.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
While Jennings performed a half-baked trick, it still managed to thoroughly entertain the fans.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
The player, Andy Schwartz registered the first loss of a car since Seacrest took over as host.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
The guest kept his grandparents' antique instruments under his bed for years.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
Harris wasn't the only one who came up with an answer that shocked everyone.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
The player, Gabriel Berkowitz pulled off a perfect night winning over $45,000 and a car.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
Harvey showed no mercy after he found out that Sweet Lou Dunbar didn't know how apps work.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
Jimmy Alexander became the first player to lose a brand-new car on season 43 of the show.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
6 days ago