'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers

The players kept cracking up Harvey over and over again with their stupid answers.

As the host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey is always quick-witted, and he knows how to keep the audience and contestants entertained. But sometimes he is unable to control his reaction when a contestant cracks him up. On one occasion, Harvey faced a family where every member was coming up with hilarious answers. When the players had to name singers who sell out concerts in hours, they kept coming up with names that Harvey just couldn't digest. They made the host laugh so hard that he nearly fell multiple times.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey had asked the survey question, "Name a female singer whose concerts sell out within hours after tickets go on sale." Allen hit the buzzer first and nearly knocked Harvey off his feet with the answer, "Patti LaBelle." "Oh, God. His old ass said, 'Patti LaBelle, '" Harvey yelled while leaning onto the podium.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As expected, the answer did not show up on the board, but Steve C. couldn't win the face off as his answer, "Madonna," wasn't popular either. The turn then went to Christine from the Brown family, who got the second most popular response on the board, "Beyonce." However, Chelli from the Calov family bagged the most popular response, "Taylor Swift," to win her team the question.

The game then went on smoothly for a while as Harvey went up to the different players asking the same question. While players like Corey got strikes on the board with answers like "Ice Spice," others like Amber made Harvey almost fall over again with their Gen Z answers. While Amber thought "Sabrina Carpenter" was a great answer, Harvey couldn't control his laughter after hearing it. "She's newer," the player reasoned. "You'd have been better off saying Sabrina the Witch," Harvey said in response as the answer earned the team their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went on to Nickolette, who now had to save the game for her team. She smartly came up with the answer "Celine Dion," which showed up on the board, keeping her team alive in the game. The turn then circled back to Steve C., who this time leveled up with his answer, "The Spice Girls." Unfortunately for the Calovs, this answer too did not show up on the board, and they struck out with three unpopular responses.

Harvey then made his way across the stage to the Brown family, who now had the chance to steal all the points. Taking the charge, the team's lead, Japonica, came forward to the mic and answered with Rihanna. "Oh, yeah. Rihanna!" a delighted Harvey said as the response showed up at one of the top spots on the board, handing the win to the Brown family.

