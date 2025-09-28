'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do

Steve Harvey could not control his laughter after hearing the answer for several seconds.

"Family Feud" contestants are known to say the most shocking things about their spouses and children. But some of them take things to another level, like one contestant, who said that he would have made his brother rob a bank for him if he had the choice. The statement made Steve Harvey laugh uncontrollably, and the host even called the contestant a “dirty brother.”

Harvey asked the survey question, “If you secretly had an identical twin, what would you make them do for you?” A woman named Kalisha was the first to hit her buzzer, and she said, “Go to work for me.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Hayden family got the chance to play further.

Next up to answer was Nyajoy, who answered, “I would make them do my chores, Steve.” That answer was on the board as well. The next contestant that Harvey went to was a woman named Brenda. She answered, “Do my traveling.” The answer seemed to confuse the host and the studio audience a bit, but Harvey did not make much of it. Unfortunately for the contestant, it was not on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was the family’s first strike. Next to answer was a man named Eric, and he shocked the host by saying, “I’d make them rob a bank.” Harvey found this answer hilarious and laughed without control for several seconds before returning to the contestant. “Boy, you’re a dirty brother, man,” he said. Unfortunately, that answer was not up on the board either. This was the family’s second strike, and they had to be careful.

Next up was a woman named Lanna, and she answered, “I would make them raise the kids.” It sounded like a good answer, but unfortunately, it was not on the board either. That was the Hayden family’s third and final strike. This gave the Biglane family a chance to steal the game. A woman named Joanna was up to answer, and she said, “Go to school.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Biglane family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That answer was on the board, and the Biglane family won the round as a result. The final answer left on the board was then revealed, and it read, “Go on dates.” Fans of the show loved the round and shared their ideas of what they would make a secret identical twin do. “Pay them to go live for a year at your house pretending they’re you and be with your rich but boring spouse while you travel the world with your lovers,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“As someone with an identical twin, I pulled some of these actually,” quipped another. “Years ago, I taught a fifth-grade girl who had an identical twin in another classroom. Once in a while, they would change classes. I’d catch it every time by asking a question about something we had done the day before,” a viewer added.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men