'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item

The contestant said that he used a bag of flour to practice parenting before his kid was born.

Steve Harvey has heard some of the most unconventional answers during his time as the host of “Family Feud.” In an earlier episode of the show, one contestant said that he had practised parenting with a bag of flour before their kid came along. The answer was so confusing that even the contestant’s mother disowned them right there on the spot. The contestant’s sibling doubled down with an even worse answer, which left the host stunned.

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Before you have a baby, you might practice parenting on what?” A man named Victor was quickest to the buzzer, and he said, “A doll.” That was the number two answer on the board. Next, it was a woman named Amy’s turn, who said, “A pet.” That was the number one answer on the board.

As a result, the Ritter family decided to play out the game. Next to answer was a man named Noah. He said, “A niece or nephew.” That answer was also up there on the board. The round only had four answers. The family had no strikes and only one answer left. It was a great opportunity to win. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way they’d hoped. Next up to answer was a man named Jason.

He thought about what he’d say for a few moments and said, “A bag of flour.” The contestant then admitted to actually doing that before his kid was born. Amy’s reaction to the answer was the most hilarious. She just stood there in silence, the disappointment clear on her face. When Harvey came and said that one must support their team member no matter what, she said, “Stepmom.”

Harvey could not help but laugh at the comment. “You’re supposed to support your family,” he said. “Great answer, Jason! You’re the best,” Amy said sarcastically. “Sorry…it was shocking. It could be up there.” The host did not believe it would be up there and was right. That was the family’s first strike. Next up was Jason’s brother, Tyler, and he gave an equally shocking answer.

“I’m gonna say a flower or a plant,” he said. “Yeah, that’s worse than that bag,” Harvey retorted. Amy once again was disappointed and reiterated that she was their stepmother. “Disowning the children,” the host quipped before turning to the board. Unsurprisingly, Tyler’s answer was not up there. Up next was a woman named Meredith, and she also had a confusing answer lined up.

“A computer game, like a Tamagotchi,” she said. Harvey had no idea what that meant. “I would say it’s a horrible answer, but I have no idea what a Tamagotchi is,” Harvey said. That answer was not on the board either. Thankfully for the Ritters, the other family could not give the right answer either, and they ended up winning the game.

