'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone

The contestant had said at first that he wasn't worried about the consequences.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
"Family Feud" contestants often end up revealing the secrets of their spouses and bizarre things about their family members in response to weird questions. Something like that happened with one man who had said that he would not give his phone to his wife, and then said that he wasn’t worried about it. However, after a little bit of prodding from host Steve Harvey, the contestant had to admit that he was a little worried.

Harvey's question was, “Name something a husband lives in fear that his wife will ask him for." A woman named Samantha got to her buzzer first and said, 'What did you do last night?' Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. It was Angie’s turn next, and she said, “Money." That was the number one answer on the board.

This allowed the Webb family to play the game. Next up was a man named Lee, and he was the one worried about his phone being taken by his wife. “Man, she can’t have my phone,” he said, before adding, “I’m not worried.” That’s when the host butted in to make his point. “You say what?” he asked. “Never mind,” came the response. “Well, you said you’re not worried. You just gave an answer that would be on the board,” Harvey quipped.

“That’s right. I’m worried. Let me look worried,” the contestant said. Thankfully, his answer was on the board. Next up to answer was a woman named Anna, who said, “A bigger house.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. Jon was the next contestant, and he said, “Divorce.” That answer was on the board.

A woman named Rachel was next, and she said, “She might want an upgrade on her rings.” That answer was also up there on the board. Angie’s turn came around again, and this time, she said, “A baby.” That was one of the correct answers. Unfortunately, that is where the Webb family’s luck ran out as the next two answers were incorrect. The family conceded all three strikes, and the Sabour family had the chance to steal the game.

A man named Shakyb stepped up to answer, and he said, “Her mom to move in.” Harvey looked at him like he related to that statement. That answer was up there on the board, and the Sabour family emerged victorious. Fans of the show loved the round and made their thoughts clear in the comments on YouTube.

“That look of absolute fear on Steve's face after hearing the mother-in-law answer 😂😂😂,” one fan wrote. “I don't know why, but 'a divorce' was the first thing I thought of 😅,” added another.

Watch the video here

