Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces

The host's expressions upon seeing the answers on the board were absolutely priceless.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey never loses a chance to poke fun at "Family Feud" contestants over their answers, but sometimes, the producers decide to have a laugh at his expense. From his baldness to other aspects of his life, showrunners slip something in through questions or responses to leave Harvey with a deadpan expression. Harvey found his divorces and the mistakes he makes on stage being called out.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
The question this time was, “Name something Steve Harvey has had more than one of.” A woman named Tiyana got to her buzzer first and answered, “Women.” That was the number one answer, but the board had displayed it as ‘Wives/Women.’ The host’s expression after seeing that was hilarious, while the answer gave a chance to the Childres family to play further.

Next up to answer was a man named Michael, and he said, “Suits.” That answer was up on the board as well. Then a contestant named Lanease said, “Millions.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board. Shara was up next, and she said, “I’m gonna say TV shows," and that was correct. Raelyn was next, and she said, “Kids,” which was also up there.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Childres family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Despite the good start, the family’s luck soon ran out. Tiyana had said “grandchildren” as her answer, and that was incorrect. Her husband, Michael, also gave an incorrect answer, which was, “I’m gonna go with haircuts.” Harvey joked about it, saying he needed to shave his head before going on TV, but not when he is at home.

"You do know that that’s not up there, don’t you?” the host asked. Michael seemed to agree with that, but his family members were insistent that it was one of the correct answers. “Appreciate that support and all like that, but you ain’t clapping,” he said. That answer was not on the board, making it the Childres family’s third strike. Now, the Tripp family had a chance to steal the game.

Screenshot showing the contestant Michael. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
A woman named Sally stepped up and answered, “Houses.” The host had the funniest response to that answer. “Houses! Yeah, lost all of them in a divorce,” he said. Unfortunately, that was not on the board, and the Childres family won the game. It was now time to reveal the remaining answers. The number seven answer was ‘hands’ with four votes, which confused the host.

“What does that mean?” Harvey asked. “Who are these four people? What are they talking about?” The number six answer was ‘Bloopers/Misread cards.’ The host simply stared blankly at the camera after seeing that without saying a word. The final answer that was revealed read ‘cars.’

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

