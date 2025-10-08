'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips

From his lips to his bald head, Harvey has to defends all sort of jabs.

"Family Feud" contestants don't shy away from messing with the host, Steve Harvey, even though he roasts them without fail. Most jibes they come up with are aimed at his bald head and big lips. When players had to mention things that Harvey's mustache would say to him, they did not hold back. While some took a jibe at his relationships, others chose to flatter the host. But the survey board left the host mad with one special dig at the size of his lips.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the responses (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "If Steve Harvey's mustache could talk, name something it might say to him." Mark buzzed in first and answered with "Brush me." While the answer showed up on the board, Marianna's answer, "That's a lot of kisses," was above that.

As the Rodriguez family chose to play, the players started complimenting and flattering the host. While Jason answered correctly with "I need trim, Steve," the next player, Olivia, chose to compliment Harvey in the best possible way. "If your mustache could talk, he would say, 'I'm the man,'" she said. While the response got a great reaction from the host, it won points as well.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went on to Isabel, who also chose to flatter the host. Taking the mic, she said, "Ha ha ha! Steve's hilarious." This made Harvey yell, "Oh, yeah. It's up there. Bing! Just flip it over! Bing!" Unfortunately, the answer did not show up on the board, leaving him disappointed.

Screenshot showing Harvey's excitement (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With one strike on the board, the turn went to Mario, who made sure the world knows that Harvey's mustache is real. "It's real. It's real. "I'm real. I'm real," the contestant yelled, but it wasn't a popular answer in the survey. With two strikes, it was now up to Marianna to save the game. Taking to the mic, she answered the question with "I smell a lot of money." Her creative answer impressed the host as he said, "I got to tell you something, Marianna. You've got a great imagination. Your answers are absolutely wonderful."

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Mariann (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the answer wasn't good enough to win points, and the team struck out. As Harvey walked over to the other team, things started to go downhill for him.

Mark from the Jones family took charge and shared a not-so-flattering answer. "All right, Steve. We don't think this, but we're gonna say, "Get a breath mint'". This made Harvey visibly angry as he pounced on the player, almost biting the nose off his face.

Screenshot showing Harvey pouncing on the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

But the answer did not show up on the board, and the Rodriguez family won the round. However, the humiliation for the host did not end as he went on to uncover the remaining answer. The answer to Number 8, particularly made Harvey mad as it read, "Those are big lips." After calming himself down, the host joked, "You don't need to be my mustache to know that."

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then went on to reveal the remaining answers, which included, "Day-um, you s*xy!" "What's up?"; "Clean me!"; and "Quiet/watch your mouth."

Watch the video of Harvey's reaction here.

