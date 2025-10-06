'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache

When it came to naming something of Harvey they would want to touch, the players didn't hold back

It's not new for "Family Feud" contestants and producers to poke fun at Steve Harvey, who is quick to roast and reprimand them. But sometimes such teasing could go too far, even for the host who is a good sport. That did happen when Harvey asked a team to name things of his that they would like to touch, and the answers left him stunned. From his mustache, cars, and suits to 'Glazed Hams', everything was up for grabs when they took the mic.

Screenshot showing Harvey having fun (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey's question was, "Name something of Steve Harvey's you'd like to touch," and one contestant answered, "His bald head". When Harvey went up to Danny and repeated the question, all the player could come up with was, "I think somebody might like to touch your butt, Steve." While the answer got the player a death stare from the host, it turned out to be quite popular in the survey as it showed up on the board as "glazed hams".

Screenshot showing Harvey staring a player down (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Danny came up with a risky answer, the next player, Lashell chose to take the more flattering route for the host. When Harvey asked her the question, she answered with, "I’d like to touch that mustache." This made the host blush as he gave the contestant a flirtatious look. "Be careful, little girl," Harvey said.

Screenshot showing Harvey’s flirtatious look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With the team on a roll, the turn went to Michael, who took inspiration from Danny and gave the response, "your private area". "Not me. I’m just trying to win. I'm thinking on behalf of those that ain't converted," the player joked. Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and they got their first strike.

The turn then went to Dana, who followed Lashell's footsteps, as she said, "Your lips, Steve." This made Harvey blush again as he looked back at the player and said, "Hey, watch out, Dana. What you been at the house thinking about, Dana?" The answer then showed up on the board, and the turn circled back to Norma.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Miss Norma, name something of Steve Harvey’s you'd like to touch. That’s a good question," Harvey said as he walked up to her. "Well, then I’d just have to touch your hand," the elderly contestant sweetly said. Harvey then held the player's hand as they both watched the answer flash on the board. Next was Danny, who this time came up with the safe answer, "Wallet" to win more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey holding Norma's hand (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With one answer remaining, it was up to Lashell to win the game for her team. Taking the charge, she thought long and hard before coming up with, "Your nice car, Steve." Luckily, the answer showed up on the board, and the Fisher family won the round.

Watch their video here.

