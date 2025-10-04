ECONOMY & WORK

‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all

Steve Harvey asked the contestant, Andrea, to demonstrate her answer, and that's exactly what she did.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Some “Family Feud” contestants stand out on the show due to their antics on stage, and in a recent episode of the show, that’s exactly what happened. One contestant imitated a rooster while answering a related question, and it was absolutely hilarious. She was not the only one who imitated the bird, as host Steve Harvey made a lot of other contestants do it as well. It was a hilarious game that the fans enjoyed.

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Name something you’d do to imitate a rooster.” A man named Alfonso got to his buzzer first and said, “You crow.” Harvey then asked him to demonstrate what he meant. The contestant let out a sound that a rooster would normally make, and it was quite accurate. That was the number one answer on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

This gave the Mancillas family a chance to play out the game. Next up to answer was a woman named Amanda, and she answered, “Puff your chest out.” Harvey was confused by this answer, and the contestant said that roosters usually puffed their chest out while crowing. Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. Next up was a woman named Alyssa, and she answered, “Sit on a fence.” This, too, was a confusing answer.

“Well, there’s no need for you trying to demonstrate that ‘cause it ain’t up there,” Harvey said. He was right about it. Next up was a man named Issac who answered, “You flap your wings.” He then proceeded to demonstrate what he meant by that as he got his elbows out and moved them up and down. That answer was up there on the board. Next up was a woman named Andrea.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Issac. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Issac. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

After hearing the question, she answered, “Walk funny.” Harvey then gestured to her to demonstrate what she meant. “Oh, you’re gonna make me do it,” Andrea said before walking onto the stage and walking like a chicken. However, as far as Harvey was concerned, it was more of a dance than a walk. That answer was up there on the board. Alfonso’s turn came around again, and this time, he said, “You eat food like a rooster.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Andrea. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Andrea. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

The contestant then demonstrated a rooster pecking the ground for food, which Harvey found quite amusing. That was also one of the correct answers. Andrea was next, and she said, “Wake up at the crack of dawn.” Unfortunately, that wasn’t up there on the board, and now, the Mullins family could steal the game. A woman named Della had the chance to win it. “We’re gonna say chase chicks,” she said. However, that answer was not on the board, and the Mancillas family ended up winning the round.

Watch the video here.

