Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium

The contestant's nonchalant behavior after answering left everyone on the show stunned.

There's nothing new about answers on "Family Feud" leaving Steve Harvey shocked, but some contestants catch him by surprise every single time. That is exactly what happened when a player simply walked away from the podium, thinking that she had earned the chance for her family to choose whether to pass or play. Usually, both contestants on the podium have to answer, but this contestant did not bother to do that.

Screenshot showing the contestants and Steve Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host was asking survey questions, as is the norm for the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “You’d be willing to renew your vows if you could skip which one this time?” It took some time as the contestants were lost in thought, but a woman named Antoinette pressed her buzzer first and said, “The ‘I do’s.” Unfortunately, that answer was not up there on the board.

Usually on the show, the other contestant on the podium also has to answer. If they get one of the correct answers, they’d get to choose whether their family would pass or play. However, that is not what a contestant named Lynn did. She thought that she had already earned that choice and said, “We’re going to pass.” She then proceeded to walk away from the podium in the most nonchalant manner ever, and that stunned everyone.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's shock at the contestant's antics. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey could not even say anything as he was so stunned by what had just transpired. He just stood there and stared at the contestant. Lynn eventually realized her mistake and came back to the podium. “Oh, I’m sorry. I’m ahead of myself, Steve. Forgive me,” she said. By then, it was too late for her to answer. It took quite some time before any contestant could give the first correct answer.

The person who did was a contestant named Noah, who answered, “Love till death.” This finally gave Lynn the chance to choose whether to pass or play. She thought about it for a while, and decided to play. The Myers family had the chance to clear the board as a result. Next to answer was a man named Antwon, whose answer might have gotten him into trouble later on.

Screenshot showing the contestant Antwon. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

After hearing the question, he answered, “Faithfulness. Being faithful,” he said. “That’s not me, though.” His wife, Angela, was also a part of the game, and she did not look best pleased. However, that was the correct answer. Angela’s turn was next, and she answered, “The ‘in sickness and in health’ portion,” she said, and that too was correct.

It was Lynn’s turn to answer again, and this time, she said, “For richer or poorer.” That was also one of the correct answers. A woman named Tynisa was next, and she said, “To honor and obey.” That was the final answer on the board, and the Myers family was successful in clearing the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Myers family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the awkward moments in the video here.

