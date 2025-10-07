ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey

The contestant said she worked in hair loss prevention, which Harvey clearly knows nothing about.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey loved to roast contestants on "Family Feud," but he has rarely been seen getting offended by their answers or comments. On a rare occasion when that happened, the host was even more hilarious, rather than angry. But this time, Harvey wasn't offended by an answer but instead, it was the contestant's line of work that hit him where it hurt. The woman ran a natural hair-care company that focused on hairfall prevention as well. Since this dealt with baldness, Harvey wasn't happy, and he reprimanded the contestant. It started after Harvey asked the question, “You’d panic if a bee flew into your what?” A man named Jeff got to his buzzer first and said, “Mouth.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Mann family decided to play further. Next up to answer was a woman named Crystal.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

After hearing the question, she answered, “Into my eye.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. Up next to answer was a woman named Alicia, and before she answered, Harvey asked the contestant what she did for a living. “I’m an entrepreneur, and I own an all-natural hair care company that focuses on hair-loss prevention,” she said. Harvey was not best pleased to hear this.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Alicia. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Alicia. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“She's telling it to me like I’m too late,” he said, before imitating the contestant. Once that was out of the way, it was time to answer the question. “Ear, Steve. The ear,” Alicia said. That was one of the correct answers on the board. Up next was a woman named T, and she answered, “My blouse.” That too was seen on the board. Only a couple of answers were yet to be revealed after that.

A woman named Anette was next, and she answered, “My car.” Unfortunately, that was not one of the correct answers, and the Mann family got their second strike. Jeff’s turn came around again, and this time he answered, “I’m gonna say house, Steve.” Unfortunately, that was not up there either, and the family conceded all three strikes. This gave a chance to the Mullins family to steal the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Mann family. (Inage credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Mann family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Della stepped up to answer, and she said, “We’re gonna say hair.” Harvey found this answer amusing, and even the contestant apologized as she thought it was not going to be up there. “Well, you ain’t got to be sorry, but if it (a bee) flying to the hair that’s left on me, you damn right I’m gonna panic,” Harvey remarked, drawing laughter from those present in the studio.

Either way, that answer was up there on the board, and the Mullins family ended up with what might have seemed like an unlikely victory at the beginning of the round.

You can watch the video of the hilarious moments here.

More on Market Realist

‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left stunned after woman expresses regret about her marriage

'Family Feud' contestant answers in haste and celebrates too early — it went as expected

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
The contestant said she worked in hair loss prevention, which Harvey clearly knows nothing about.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
The guest who impulsively picked up the LeRoy Neiman painting had no idea of its significance.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
It was a heartwarming moment on the show, and even Steve Harvey had a big smile on his face.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
The contestant, Talia MacLean could barely hold her emotions after playing a perfect game.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
The guest wanted a six-figure sum for all three rings but Harrison did not even offer half of that.
11 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
The contestant played a fantastic game despite falling behind in the early going.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
Herjavec was the only one who believed that he could make the business go big.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
Steve Harvey had never heard of the team the contestant and sadi, and his reaction was priceless.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
The contestant made the unusual choice because of a deal she had with a loved one.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
The guest had received it from a cousin, who had bought it in Paris during World War II.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a trip to Amsterdam and that's just what her boyfriend wanted
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a trip to Amsterdam and that's just what her boyfriend wanted
It was a fantastic solve for the contestant as the puzzle did not look easy.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $50k for Kurt Cobain signature — but Chumlee’s offer wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $50k for Kurt Cobain signature — but Chumlee’s offer wasn't enough
Not only was the signature authentic, but also rare, as it was a full autograph on a personal document.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
The guest wanted a lot less for the items and was happy to get a some extra cash.
3 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
Steve Harvey asked the contestant, Andrea, to demonstrate her answer, and that's exactly what she did.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
The co-host revealed one of her hidden talents and fans were left impressed.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
The entrepreneur might not have hoped to get so much money but he wasn't going to say no.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
"He's got those American Idol dramatics ingrained in him," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
“We finally got our first $75,000 winner in the Ryan Seacrest era!!!” a fan praised.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
It is a known fact that the first Barbie doll debuted in March 1959 during an annual toy fair in New York City.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
The contestant also won the biggest prize ever in the show's history.
4 days ago