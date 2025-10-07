'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey

The contestant said she worked in hair loss prevention, which Harvey clearly knows nothing about.

Steve Harvey loved to roast contestants on "Family Feud," but he has rarely been seen getting offended by their answers or comments. On a rare occasion when that happened, the host was even more hilarious, rather than angry. But this time, Harvey wasn't offended by an answer but instead, it was the contestant's line of work that hit him where it hurt. The woman ran a natural hair-care company that focused on hairfall prevention as well. Since this dealt with baldness, Harvey wasn't happy, and he reprimanded the contestant. It started after Harvey asked the question, “You’d panic if a bee flew into your what?” A man named Jeff got to his buzzer first and said, “Mouth.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Mann family decided to play further. Next up to answer was a woman named Crystal.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

After hearing the question, she answered, “Into my eye.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. Up next to answer was a woman named Alicia, and before she answered, Harvey asked the contestant what she did for a living. “I’m an entrepreneur, and I own an all-natural hair care company that focuses on hair-loss prevention,” she said. Harvey was not best pleased to hear this.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Alicia. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“She's telling it to me like I’m too late,” he said, before imitating the contestant. Once that was out of the way, it was time to answer the question. “Ear, Steve. The ear,” Alicia said. That was one of the correct answers on the board. Up next was a woman named T, and she answered, “My blouse.” That too was seen on the board. Only a couple of answers were yet to be revealed after that.

A woman named Anette was next, and she answered, “My car.” Unfortunately, that was not one of the correct answers, and the Mann family got their second strike. Jeff’s turn came around again, and this time he answered, “I’m gonna say house, Steve.” Unfortunately, that was not up there either, and the family conceded all three strikes. This gave a chance to the Mullins family to steal the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Mann family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Della stepped up to answer, and she said, “We’re gonna say hair.” Harvey found this answer amusing, and even the contestant apologized as she thought it was not going to be up there. “Well, you ain’t got to be sorry, but if it (a bee) flying to the hair that’s left on me, you damn right I’m gonna panic,” Harvey remarked, drawing laughter from those present in the studio.

Either way, that answer was up there on the board, and the Mullins family ended up with what might have seemed like an unlikely victory at the beginning of the round.

You can watch the video of the hilarious moments here.

