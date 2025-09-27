ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'

Harvey warned the contestant that she may be in a situation she can't handle.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is used to absurd answers and questions poking fun at him on "Family Feud," but sometimes, he also gets heartwarming comments from contestants. On one occasion, a contestant named Lydia took things a little too far when she called Harvey 'darling,' after continuously flirting with Harvey. While the host played along cheerfully at the start, he later warned the player that she was getting herself into a situation that she may not be able to handle. 

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to Lydia (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to Lydia (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question for the game was, "We asked 100 women, fill in the Steve Harvey moved in next door. I'm gonna go over and ask to borrow what?" Leslie hit the buzzer first and answered with "a cup of sugar," which was on the board. The turn then passed on to Jill, who came up with "a jacket." With this, the Randles chose to play, and no one was more excited than Lydia as Harvey made his way to her, saying, "Here I come, girl, I couldn't wait to get over here."

Screenshot showing Lydia smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Lydia smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Lydia kept the good vibes going by coming up with a popular answer, "a car." The turn then passed on to the other members of the team, who kept trying to get the top answers. While some of them succeeded, two of them failed, putting up two strikes on the board. The trun then circled back to Lydia, who was once again excited to see Harvey come to her for another response. Despite the added pressure, Lydia didn't miss a beat while flirting with the host. As Harvey walked up and said, "You gotta be careful, Lydia. You can't think of nothin', can you?"

The plater said, "I can, darlin'," in response. While Harvey was playing along, it got a little too much for him. "You'd better watch yourself. Call me 'Darlin' one more time and see what happens to you!" he joked. However, Lydia didn't back down and went on to call the host darling again. "You gonna mess and wind up,  and have yourself in a situation!" Harvey warned the player. "I'm a situation specialist, though, so we're good," she said in response. "You might not be able to handle the potential situation, though, Lydia!" Harvey said in the end, to conclude the banter.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the player calling him darling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the player calling him darling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Lydia then told Harvey she would like to borrow his "Personal chef" if he moved in next door, but the answer wasn't a popular one in the survey. With this, the turn passed on to the Shavitz family, who had to come up with a popular answer to steal all the points. Taking the charge, Jeff took to the mic to say his team's answer, "Liquor." 

Unfortunately for Lydia and her team, the answer showed up on the board, and the Shavitz family stole all the points from the Randles family. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included "Him! Yum!" and "Tools". 

