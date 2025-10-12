'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pushes contestant away for his answer — but it turned out right

The host was left red-faced and he even apologized to the contestant later on for his actions.

Steve Harvey takes jibes at contestants on "Family Feud" when he finds their answers absurd. But he has been proven wrong at times when the answer turned up on the board. Recently, making fun of a contestant backfired for the host, who believed that the contestant’s answer was stupid and pushed him away from the podium. When the answer was revealed to be correct, the host was left stunned, and he even issued an apology to the contestant.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey's question was, “Name an animal a man with a huge nose might be compared to.” A man named Tarem from the Holmes family got to his buzzer first and said, “An ostrich.” Harvey was confused by this answer and had to ask again, “A what?” When the contestant said the word ‘ostrich’ again, the host pushed him away.

“Just go back, go on back. It ain’t fitting to be up here…just go on to your seat,” he said. As the contestant made his way back to his family, Harvey asked him to come back before he revealed the answer. “You gotta drink this one,” he said. Most people didn't expect the answer to be on the board, but the showrunners believed the contestant’s answer was good enough to be included in ‘Bird/Toucan,’ which was up there.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pushing the contestant away. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey was left stunned as he stared blankly into the camera, utterly speechless. The other contestant on the podium could not give a correct answer, and the Holmes family decided to play out the round. “I’m sorry,” the host said to Tarem a few moments later. Next up to answer was a woman named Brittany, who said, “Elephant.” That was the number one answer on the board. Next up was Dexter, who said, “Buffalo.”

Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. Benjamin, who was next, answered, “A gorilla,” and that was thankfully one of the correct answers. A woman named Chantel was next, and she chose ‘hippo’ as her answer, which was not on the board. It was Tarem’s turn again, and this time, he answered, “Anteater.” That answer too was on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Holmes family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Brittany was next, and she said, “A giraffe.” However, that answer was not on the board, and the Holmes family conceded all three strikes. This gave a chance to the Auffray family a chance to steal the game. However, with just one answer left, this was not going to be easy. A woman named Alexis stepped up to answer, and she said, “We’re going with pig.”

That was indeed the final answer that was yet to be revealed, and the Auffrays recorded an unlikely victory in the round against the odds.

Screenshot showing the Auffray family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

You can watch the moments in the full video here.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards away after stubborn contestant refused to answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips

'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey