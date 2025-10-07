'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment

It was a heartwarming moment on the show, and even Steve Harvey had a big smile on his face.

Steve Harvey has been seen reprimanding "Family Feud" contestants for saying things their spouses won't like. But sometimes the show also becomes a stage for moments of warmth between loved ones. Fans witnessed this when one contestant got engaged on the sets. Harvey made it a lot easier for the contestant’s partner to come out and ask his partner for her hand in marriage on national television.

It all started when Harvey met the Gilliam family, and the woman who introduced everyone was Elonda, a single mother and grandmother working in finance. She said that she was the oldest of 18 grandchildren, five of whom were on the show. One of them was Elonda herself. The other contestants were Lamar, Damion, Brandon, and Aleisha. The woman who got proposed to was Aleisha.

Harvey went straight to her after Elonda introduced her in a grand fashion. He then asked her what she did for a living. “I’m an inbound marketing strategist for colleges and universities during the day, and at night, I’m a dancer, not the exotic kind,” she said. The host then asked if she was married, and Aleisha said she wasn’t. Turns out that she had been waiting for her man to pop the question. “I’m just waiting on him to pop the question,” she said.

“He is my little sugar, dark-skinned, tall, everything to me,” she added. Harvey then asked her cousins if this man had “passed the test.” Turns out that the family liked this guy. The host then got to know that this man was a doctor. “You need to hurry up. You can’t let that get away,” he said. Aleisha then said that she knew he was going to pop the question, but she just did not know when.

Harvey then took her to the center of the stage. “Now I want you to see something. I want you to pay attention to me. Now, I’m gonna let you see something that you don’t know, since you think you know everything,” he said. Aleisha’s partner appeared from the backstage area, much to her surprise and also to the surprise of her family members, who were beyond excited.

He held her hands and, in front of everybody, he popped the question. “I’m here today on national television, in front of all these people, asking you if you would do me the honor of lighting up my life for the rest of my life,” he said as he got down on one knee and revealed the ring. Aleisha said yes, and it was a heartwarming scene.

Her family members could not be any happier for her. One of them even broke down in tears after seeing what went down before their eyes.

