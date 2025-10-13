ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Family Feud' players name the celebrities with wild fashion sense and Steve Harvey can't believe it

Harvey was stunned to see the players call out other celebrities.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Apart from "Family Feud" contestants coming up with scandalous answers, players on its celebrity edition say controversial things about fellow celebrities. When Steve Harvey asked them about celebrities who have a wild fashion sense, they had some surprising names to share. From RuPaul to Dennis Rodman, the players, the team of Carla Hall and Bobby Flay spared no one, and Harvey had the time of his life playing the game.

s
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with Team Flay, led by celebrity chef Bobby Flay and Brooke Williams, who went up against Team Hall, comprising another famous chef, Carla Hall and her friends and family. The host called on Michael and Kimberly from the respective teams to the podium and asked the survey question, "Name a celebrity known for their wild fashion." Michael hit the buzzer first and answered with "RuPaul." While it was on the board, Kimberly found the top answer, "Lady Gaga", and won the question for her team. What impressed Harvey was the contestant's confidence after winning. "She just walked off by herself. I'm excited!" the host exclaimed.

s
Screenshot showing Harvey offering a fist bump to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Noah, who had a rather surprising answer for Harvey. "Flavor Flav?" he said after Harvey repeated the question. "Yeah, boy-ee! Flavor Flav," Harvey exclaimed as he looked at the board. However, the answer did not resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike. Harvey then went up to the person who straight away said, "I'm sorry. Dennis Rodman." This shocked Harvey as he admitted, "I know Dennis Rodman." Unfortunately for the host's friend, the answer did show up on the board.

s
Screenshot showing a stunned Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When it was Carla's turn, she came up with "Liberace." While the answer made sense to her, it wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike, early on in the game. "Alright. We got two strikes. You got to be careful, Matthew. Team Flay can steal," Harvey told the next contestant. With the round on the line, Matthew answered the question, saying, "Rest in peace, Prince." With that, Team Hall struck out as Prince wasn't on the board.

s
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Team Flay, who now had the chance to steal all the points. "Alright, folks, come on. Give me a celebrity known for their wild fashion," Harvey said as he walked up to the other podium. Taking charge. Bobby conferred with his teammates for the final time and said, "We're going with the Material Girl, Madonna!" Luckily for them, the answer showed up at one of the top spots on the board, and they stole all the points from the other family.

s
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Bobby Flay (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey went on to reveal the remaining answers on the board, which included "Cyndi Lauper, Elton John, and Cher."

Watch the YouTube clip here.

