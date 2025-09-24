'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers

It seemed like Harvey knew what the consequences of "telling your wife to shut up" are.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is also a husband and has been in the news for his marriages. Whenever he comes across a question for married men, Harvey always has something to add. Once, when he asked the contestants to reveal places where they would sleep after telling their wives to shut up, he found several answers relatable, and what followed was a lot of fist-bumps and giggles.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The survey question was, "We asked 100 married men, if you told your wife to shut up today, where would you be sleeping tonight?" Charles hit the buzzer first and came up with "6 feet deep," which immediately impressed Harvey. After giggling for a bit, he fist bumped the player, saying, "Charles said, 'I'll be dead. I'll be in a damn cemetery.'"

Screenshot showing Harvey fist bumping Charles (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the host loved the answer, it wasn't popular in the survey as it didn't show up on the board. When the turn passed on to Katie, she came up with one of the top answers, "The doghouse." Her team chose to play, and the turn passed on to Shayne. After Harvey repeated the question, Shayne answered with, "Got to go with the couch, Steve." This was yet another relatable answer for both Harvey and the surveyees, as it showed up at the top spot on the board.

It was then the next player, Brendan, who had to carry the winning momentum forward for his team. "Hey, Brendan, if you told your wife to shut up today, where would you be sleeping tonight?" Harvey said as he walked up to the player. Brendan then came up with "The garage" as his answer, which also showed up on the board, earning the team more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The points kept flowing for the team as the next player, Cathy, got one of the top answers, "The street," as well. However, things went downhill for the team when the turn went to Chris. While his answer, "A hospital," earned Harvey's respect and a fistbump, the answer wasn't popular enough to show up on the board. "That was a good answer, man," Harvey said after the team got their first strike on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey fist bumping Chris (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Katie, who thought long and hard to come up with "The backyard." While the answer made sense to her teammates, it didn't resonate with the survey as the team got their second strike. It was now all up to Shayne to save the game for his family by coming up with another top answer. After hearing the question for a second time, he answered with "Let's try a hotel." While the answer made sense, it wasn't popular enough to be on the board. The family struck out, handing the chance to the McKissick family to steal all the points.

Luckily for the O'Neil family, their opponents couldn't get one of the top answers either, as their chosen response, "Kid's room," failed to win them the round.

