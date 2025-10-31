'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers

Harvey had a hard time roasting the players who kept coming up with smart answers.

Questions on "Family Feud" and the answers that players come up with often leave Steve Harvey stone-faced on the stage. However, when a question about hamburgers showed up, the host had a hard time roasting players as they kept getting the top answers on the board. In the end, Harvey finally got a chance to pull off one of his classic expressions after a player shared a "greasy" answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to team Baccus' answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Martinez and the Baccus family. For the first face-off round, the host called up the contestants Lorena and Krysia from their respective teams to the podium. He then read the survey question, "Tell me a way a man might be like a hamburger." Lorena buzzed in first and answered the question with "Beefy". Luckily for her team, the response showed up at the very top spot on the board, winning them the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The game then carried on smoothly, with Harvey nearly starved for a funny response. After Lorena, Maria came up with another winning answer, "Tasty," and then Alejandro followed up with "Juicy" to get more points. Next up was Lili, who kept the ball rolling with her answer, "Cheesey". Finally, the next player, Steven, got the team their first strike with the answer, "He's thick."

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then circled back to Lorena, who was eager to play the game. "Only one strike. We're rollin'," Harvey said before repeating the question to her. The contestant then answered with "Saucy," which took the host by shock. Unfortunately for the team, the answer wasn't on the board, and they got their second strike. Things went further downhill as the turn went to Maria, who got the third and final strike with her answer, "He's got buns".

Screenshot showing the contestant laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn went to the other team, who finally came up with an answer that got a good reaction out of Harvey. After the host walked up to their podium and repeated the question, team lead Krysia took charge and answered the question with, "We're gonna go with greasy." Harvey wasn't expecting to hear that, as he said, "Wow. Greasy."

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Martinez family won the round.

Watch their celebration here.

Harvey then revealed the remaining answers on the board, which included. "Boring/plain", "Well-done", "Has layers", and "Fatty."

