'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer

The contestant's answer wasn't the only one that made the host crack up.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has come across a number of hilarious and outright absurd answers. Sometimes he is left laughing uncontrollably, while in most cases, he mocks the contestants. But he went over the top when a player named Mamie mentioned words that dogs seem to understand. The response made Harvey throw his cards away, and he almost tripped and fell on the stage while laughing.

Screenshot showing Harvey putting up a skit (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey's question was, "Name a word with the letter S that dogs seem to understand." A contestant named Eva jumped the gun to answer with "Spaghetti," which wasn't on the board, and then Mamie won the question with her answer, "Stop". The team decided to play further, and things took a hilarious turn.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the team got a few answers on the board and two strikes, the turn circled back to Mamie, who had to save the game for her team. While there were plenty of words left to guess, all she could come up with was "Sergeant". The unusual answer immediately cracked up Harvey, who threw away his cards and stumbled across the stage for balance. "Yeah! It starts with 'S'," Harvey said mockingly, to which the player's response was, "[It's] His name."

Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards in the air (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the family struck out with Mamie's answer, they previously managed to crack up Harvey with other responses as well. When the turn went to Grace, she answered with "Scream," which left the host intrigued. He went on to put up a skit where the dog would understand the word 'scream' when its owner screams at it. "Aah! Scream at 'em!" Harvey yelled as he looked at the board, only to see that it wasn't correct.

Screenshot showing Harvey screaming (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Meanwhile, some of the other players on the team were smart with their answers. For instance, Crystal earned the team their first points with her answer, "Stay," and Sabrina kept the momentum going by securing the top answer, "Sit." However, the answers from Mamie, Renee, and Grace got them the three strikes.

Screenshot showing Harvey repeating the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the other team, the Noble family, who had the chance to steal all the points. As Harvey went up to their podium and repeated the question, team lead Toni took charge and answered, saying, "We're gonna go with speak." Unfortunately for the team, the response wasn't on the board, and the Phillips family won the round. In the end, Harvey revealed the remaining answers on the board, which included "Snack" and "Shake."

Watch the hilarious answers and reactions in the video here.

