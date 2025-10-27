ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board

The question was about some of the most popular boy bands of all time.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host, Steve Harvey, being stunned and outraged about answers isn't new on “Family Feud.” But sometimes even the fans are caught off guard by what contestants have to say, and the answers on the board. The question was about the biggest boy bands ever, and fans were left shocked when they did not see the name of one of the biggest groups of all time, One Direction, on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

The question that Harvey read out was, “Name a boy band a lot of people grew up listening to.” A woman named Loretta got to her buzzer first and said, “The Beatles.” That was the number six answer on the board. Up next was a woman named Maria, who answered, “Backstreet Boys.” That answer was number two on the list.

As a result, the Martinez family got the chance to play further. A player named Alejandro was next, and he said, “NSYNC.” That was the top answer on the board. A contestant named Lili was next, and she answered, “Boyz II Men.” That answer was also up there on the board. Steven was next. He said that he was more into rock music and named 'KISS' as his answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant Steven. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Steven. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Obviously, a rock band and a boy band are not the same, and so, it was no surprise that his answer was not up there on the board. A woman named Lorena was next, and she answered, “I loved One Direction.” A lot of people expected that answer to be up on the board, but were left shocked as the board showed a giant red X. This was the one that even a lot of viewers were surprised to see.

Maria’s turn came around again, and this time, she said, “Menudo, also very popular.” That answer was up there on the board. Alejandro was next, and he answered, “Outkast.” Harvey loved that answer but knew that it was not going to be up there on the board. That was the family’s final strike, and now, the Kelly family had a chance to steal the game. A woman named Raven stepped up and said, “The Jonas Brothers.”

Screenshot showing the contestant Maria. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Maria. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unfortunately, that wasn’t on the board either, and the Martinez family won the game. However, some fans could not believe that One Direction was not on that list. “How was One Direction not on there? Probably one of the only answers given that really counts as a boy band,” one fan wrote. “No One Direction? Reallyyy? I thought they even had to be number one!!” another added.

Screenshot showing the family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the surprising moments in the video here.

