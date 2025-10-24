'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing about wild answers related to bank robbers

The answer on the survey board made Harvey put up a funny skit.

"Family Feud" fans usually see Steve Harvey making jokes at the expense of contestants. But sometimes their answers end up giving him a laugh attack. When the former comedian was looking for things that a bank robber would hate to see inside the vault, he came across something that forced him to put up a skit. While none of the contestants got the answer, Harvey was certainly proud of the surveyees.

Screenshot showing a happy Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey read out was, "Name something a bank robber does not want to see when he runs into a bank." Matthew hit the buzzer first and answered with, "The police," which showed up at the top spot on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the team's performance went downhill after they chose to play the question. After the round ended, Harvey looked at the board to reveal the answers that none of the players could get. When he asked for the answer on the sixth spot, the board showed it was "His Parents." The answer immediately cracked up Harvey as he couldn't control his laughter. After a while, the host decided to pull off a performance.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then quickly switched character and went on to act out the scene where a robber ran into his parents. "I know you ain't down here robbing no bank. We did not raise you to rob banks," Harvey said, enacting the role of the robber's parents. After he left the audience in splits, the host carried on to reveal the remaining answers on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey enacting the scene (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before the funny incident, the Paulson family tried their best to get the top answers on the board. After Matthew got it right, the turn went on to Keely, who answered with "A gun." The response did not show up on the board, and the team got their first strike right off the bat. Next up was Julie, who got the team back-to-back strikes with her answer, "A locked door." Even Harvey was shocked to see the drop in performance.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then moved on to Beth, who now had to save the game for her team."Ms. Beth, we got two strikes. You gotta be careful now," Harvey said before reading the question for her. Beth finally came up with a good answer, "Another robber," which showed up on the board to give the team their first points. However, they soon struck out after the next player, Matthew, failed to win points with his answer, "Empty safe." The turn then went to the other family, who had the chance to steal the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Beth (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey walked up to their podium, team lead Austin took charge to answer the question with, "Attack dog." Unfortunately for the team, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Paulson family won the round.

Watch the hilarious round and Harvey's act here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon

Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts down his cards to clap for a contestant's impressive answer