'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon

Harvey was in disbelief after he misheard what Ming-Na Wen's teammate said.

"Family Feud" contestants often come up with double-meaning answers, and sometimes the host, Steve Harvey, makes things dirty even if the contestants don't intend to. This happened on "Celebrity Family Feud" when Harvey misheard the answer, "Peanut," shared by Ming-Na Wen's teammate, Michaela. The host's reaction to the miscue left the viewers wondering what he heard.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction in the end (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question that Harvey asked was, "A doctor would have a hard time not laughing if a patient had what stuck in his nose?" Audrey pressed the buzzer first and answered with "A booger," which showed up on the board at the fifth spot. The turn then went to Michaella, who said something that went over the host's head.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Nervously taking the mic, Michaela said, "a peanut", which oddly left Harvey in shock. Looking at the host's reaction, the contestant tried to explain the response, saying, "They, like, inhale it, and it gets stuck in there." It was then that Harvey finally asked, "You said what, again?"

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When Michaela clarified that she said, "A peanut", Harvey took a deep breath of relief. He then went on to pant as he realised that the answer wasn't what he thought it was. He then finally looked at the board, and the answer showed up at the top spot on the board. Harvey then showed signs of relief on his face as he said, "Aw, that was awesome," before walking up to the team's podium.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction after he got the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the same episode, Harvey had another funny exchange with Dunham as well after the ventriloquist brought out his buddy Walter to talk to the host. The two went on to have a funny conversation, taking jabs at each other.

Walter then went on to make funny introductions for each of the team members. When Dunham asked Walter to be nice to the family, Harvey joked that it must be tough for him to do that, calling him an angry old man. To this, Walter replied with his own jab, saying, "Well, you're gonna be soon."

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Walter (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, the Dunham family won the episode and made it to the Fast Money round with a chance to win $25,000 for their choice of charity, Baby2Baby. In the finale, Dunham pulled off a magical performance by getting 159 out of the 200 points needed to win, single-handedly. In the end, his wife, Audrey, finished the job to win the big money.

Watch the full video of the awkward moments here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey admits that he was scared when contestants raised a war cry

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing contestant's answer about foreign language

Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars