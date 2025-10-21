Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars

Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.

"Family Feud" answers often prompt the host Steve Harvey to roast the contestants and hit out at producers who use it to make jokes at his expense. But one answer made him want to quit the show. While playing the game with the families of comedians Jay Pharoah and Rhys Darby on Celebrity Family Feud, Harvey was looking for pop stars who are considered the greatest of all time. When Jay Pharoah named a pop star who can't be denied the crown, Harvey was forced to say, "We're gonna boycott this damn game."

Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey's question to players from both teams was, "Who is the biggest pop star of all time?" Tony buzzed in first and answered the question with, "Michael Jackson." "You damn right! The King of Pop!" Harvey yelled as the answer showed up at the top spot on the board. Tony chose to play the question as he moved back to join his team. The game went smoothly for a bit as the next two players, Ramona and Jovel, got back-to-back strikes with their answers, "Celine Dion" and "Chris Brown". It was then up to Jay Pharoah himself to save the game for his team.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"We got two strikes. We gotta be careful. Come on, man. Team Darby-licious can steal. You can't miss this, dawg," Harvey said as he walked up to the team leader. Confidently taking the mic, Jay said, "It's Prince." The host, being a fan of the artist, liked the response a lot as he exclaimed, "Hell yeah. Prince!" To everyone's shock, the name did not show up on the board, and the team struck out. Jay was flabbergasted as he yelled, "What?! -Are you kidding me?! No! Blasphemy!"

Screenshot showing Jay Pharoah and Harvey's reaction to the strike (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey went silent for a while as he processed how the survey failed him. He walked across the stage with disappointment on his face as the other players yelled, "Who's answering these questions? Not Prince!? Where are these surveys going to?" Harvey then finally broke his silence to say, "We're gonna boycott this damn game." He then walked up to the other team to give them the chance to steal all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Here's your chance, man. Now, Rhys, I don't know what you're gonna say," Harvey said before asking the question to the team lead. Rhys chose to name "Madonna," and luckily for his team, the answer showed up on the board. With this, they won the round and stole all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to Rhys Darby (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, Harvey revealed the remaining answers, which included "Cher, Elvis, Britney Spears."

You can watch the moments in the full video here.

