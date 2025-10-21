ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars

Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Jay Pharoah's answer not showing up on the board (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Jay Pharoah's answer not showing up on the board (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" answers often prompt the host Steve Harvey to roast the contestants and hit out at producers who use it to make jokes at his expense. But one answer made him want to quit the show. While playing the game with the families of comedians Jay Pharoah and Rhys Darby on Celebrity Family Feud, Harvey was looking for pop stars who are considered the greatest of all time. When Jay Pharoah named a pop star who can't be denied the crown, Harvey was forced to say, "We're gonna boycott this damn game."

Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey's question to players from both teams was, "Who is the biggest pop star of all time?" Tony buzzed in first and answered the question with, "Michael Jackson." "You damn right! The King of Pop!" Harvey yelled as the answer showed up at the top spot on the board. Tony chose to play the question as he moved back to join his team. The game went smoothly for a bit as the next two players, Ramona and Jovel, got back-to-back strikes with their answers, "Celine Dion" and "Chris Brown". It was then up to Jay Pharoah himself to save the game for his team.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"We got two strikes. We gotta be careful. Come on, man. Team Darby-licious can steal. You can't miss this, dawg," Harvey said as he walked up to the team leader. Confidently taking the mic, Jay said, "It's Prince." The host, being a fan of the artist, liked the response a lot as he exclaimed, "Hell yeah. Prince!" To everyone's shock, the name did not show up on the board, and the team struck out. Jay was flabbergasted as he yelled, "What?! -Are you kidding me?! No! Blasphemy!"

Screenshot showing Jay Pharoah and Harvey's reaction to the strike (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Jay Pharoah and Harvey's reaction to the strike (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey went silent for a while as he processed how the survey failed him. He walked across the stage with disappointment on his face as the other players yelled, "Who's answering these questions? Not Prince!? Where are these surveys going to?" Harvey then finally broke his silence to say, "We're gonna boycott this damn game." He then walked up to the other team to give them the chance to steal all the points. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Here's your chance, man. Now, Rhys, I don't know what you're gonna say," Harvey said before asking the question to the team lead. Rhys chose to name "Madonna," and luckily for his team, the answer showed up on the board. With this, they won the round and stole all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to Rhys Darby (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to Rhys Darby (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, Harvey revealed the remaining answers, which included "Cher, Elvis, Britney Spears."

You can watch the moments in the full video here.

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
Harvey was shocked to see some of the answers show up on the board.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
The seemingly tough puzzle cost contestant, Kelly Amodio a brand new Mini Cooper.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
The contestant, Jodi Hope took home $75,000, using her puzzle solving skills.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
The guest had to promise on camera to share the profits with her friend who gifted the item.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
Harvey just couldn't seem to understand what Giuliana Rancic's mother was saying.
1 day ago
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
The contestant named Hope pulled off a near perfect game.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
Harvey had to take a moment to school the contestant on how the game is played.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
It seemed like Veronica forgot she was holding the host's hand after the win.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
The owner of the Jean-Michel Basquiat Oil Stick Painting made it clear that it wasn't going anywhere
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
The player, Jason Warren missed out on taking home more than $86,000.
1 day ago
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
WALMART
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
The TikTok creator @thebiteo87 stirred a debate on social media by exposing the new tactic.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
Harvey couldn't believe what the NFLPA stars would choose for their wives to wear
2 days ago
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
Harvey barely held on to the podium after hearing the answers that shook him.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
The celebration was justified as Joseph won a brand new car on his birthday.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
The player, Shaunica Amantine missed out on taking home over $82,000 over the seemingly tough puzzle
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
The player, Cherie Noisette, missed on out taking home more than $61,000 in prizes.
4 days ago