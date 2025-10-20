'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads

Harvey had to take a moment to school the contestant on how the game is played.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey comes up with the wittiest takes to roast players who have weird responses on the show. His strict side is also visible when Harvey decides to slam players. The host once had to scold a player at the podium after he shared a smelly response to lose the face-off. While Harvey understood the logic behind Kristian's toad-related answer, he had to school the contestant on how the game is played.

Screenshot showing Harvey's initial reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

His question was, "What might make a lady frog fall in love with a bullfrog?" Kristian hit the buzzer first and answered with "His scent". While he was baffled, Harvey continued with the game and turned to the board, which didn't feature the response. Medina came up with the top answer, which was "Warts." The host then sent Medina away as her team chose to play further, but he stayed back to school Kristian. "What up? When was the last time you smelled a frog?" Harvey asked the player. "You know, I haven't personally, Steve, but, you know, the lady frogs might feel a type of way about how the male smells, you know?" the contestant said in response.

Screenshot showing the contestant talking to Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, Harvey was having none of it as he hit back saying, "Right, right. but see, I understand your logic, and it makes perfectly good sense, but we surveyed 100 people," to crack up the room. "So you might want to keep that in mind next time you answer the question," he told the player before sending him back. Harvey then kept the ball rolling and walked up to the Abed family.

Screenshot showing Harving responding to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Rana, who answered with "His croak." The answer showed up at the top spot and got the most points. Next up was Omar, who was scared to say what he had on his mind. "I'm gonna get it for this, but his tongue," he said. However, the response impressed Harvey as he yelled, "Hell, yeah. His tongue!"

They turned and moved on to Leena, who came up with another sensible answer, "His jump." However, the answer did not resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike. Next was Aladdin, who came up with "His color," which was also on the board. The turn then circled back to Medina, who came up with the interesting answer, "His lily pad." While Harvey thought the answer was smart, it wasn't good enough to show up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes, it was now up to Rana to save the game. She yet again came up with a smart answer, "Size," to keep her team in the game. However, the next player, Omar, lost the round with his answer, "His big eyes." With this, the turn went to the Gilbert family, who had the chance to steal all the points. Taking charge, Kourtne answered the question with "His legs," which was on the board. With this, they stole all the points and won the round.

Watch the hilarious episode here.

