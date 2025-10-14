'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell

Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing some of the answers.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is a former comedian and is usually the one making the audience crack up at the expense of contestants. But sometimes, the contestants are the ones who make him laugh hysterically. This happened when Harvey asked the McClinic and the Goodman families what they would pack if they were going to hell. What happened next was something that the host wasn't prepared for, as he couldn't contain his laughter.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey first read out the question, "Bad news. You're going to hell. Good news, you've packed plenty of what?" and Cedric answered, "Clothes." However, Tiffany's smart answer, "Water," topped Cedric's response, and her team chose to play further.

Next up was Jasmine, who came up with another sensible answer, "Food," which showed up on the board. However, things got funnier for Harvey from there on as the next player, Reecie, answered the question saying, "Steve, I would pack a fan." The response cracked up Harvey and showed up on the board for more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Ben, who had something funnier in store. After Harvey repeated the question to him, all he could come up with was, "Suntan lotion". This gave Harvey a laugh-attack as he nearly lost his balance. "If it ain't up there, that's a good answer, man," the host said before looking to the board. Surprisingly, the answer showed up on the board as well, "I would have never gotten that man," Harvey said in the end. With this, the Goodman family had the chance to sweep the board clean with one answer remaining.

Screenshot showing Harvey complimenting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, things started going downhill for the family as the next couple of players struck out. When the turn moved to Ben Jr, his answer, "Sweat rags," got the team their first strike. Then Tiffany, who was at a complete loss, came up with "Oxygen tanks." The answer got the team their second strike, and it was now all up to Jasmine to save the round.

"Jasmine, one answer left. We got two strikes, though. The McClinic family can steal," Harvey said before repeating the question. Jasmine then answered with "Toilet paper," which again cracked up Harvey. However, the response wasn't good enough for the team to stay in the game as they struck out with three wrong answers. The turn then went over to the McClinic family, who had the chance to steal all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Here's your chance, family," Harvey said as he read the question to the team lead, Karissa. The team collectively came up with the answer "Deodrant," which was funny to the host but not good enough to show up on the board. Thus, the Goodman family won the round and got to keep all the points.

Watch the full video here.

