'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right

The host believed that a man could get into trouble for saying such things to a partner.

Answers of contestants ending up on the survey board on "Family Feud" won't necessarily save them from a roast if Steve Harvey is not impressed. The host has ruthlessly trolled or schooled players and hasn't admitted his mistake, even if the answer turns out to be correct. Such was the fate of a contestant who correctly answered one of the questions, but Harvey asked everyone in the studio to never follow what the player suggested.

“When your wife asks if you think her new girlfriend is pretty, what do you say?” was the survey question that Harvey read out. A contestant named Oby got to her buzzer first, and she said, “No.” That was the number six answer on the board. Next up was her rival named Megan, who said, “Yes.” That answer was in the third place on the board, and the Srubar family decided to play further, while Oby seemed surprised that her answer wasn’t higher up.

Harvey probably felt the same way as he dissuaded the audience from doing what was suggested in Megan's answer. “Fellas, listen to me,” he said. “Number three? Don’t say that. Your wife asks you if her girlfriend is pretty, don’t your stupid a** say number three. Don’t say it, fellas.” The next contestant, named Kevin, said, “She’s alright,” and it was up on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Up next was a woman named Allison, who said, “You’re prettier.” That was the number one answer on the board. A man named David was next, and he answered, “You change the subject.” Unfortunately, that was not up there, and the family got their first strike.

Next up was a woman named Nancy, who said that she owned a furniture and floor covering store. She said that her store was working on coming out with a new kind of carpet that doesn’t cause carpet burns to users. When Harvey asked how one normally gets carpet burns, the contestant said by rubbing on one’s back. “Oh, so you can get carpet burns on your a**,” Harvey joked.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with Nancy. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

When it was time to answer, Nancy said, “What girlfriend?” Thankfully, ‘didn’t notice’ was one of the answers on the board. It was Megan’s turn again, and one more time, she said something that Harvey advised people against following. Her answer was, “Nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

Following that, Harvey said, “Hey, fellas, you cannot do that. You have to have a response. You can’t say nothing.” This time, the answer was not up on the board either. Harvey thought that it might have been correct. With two strikes and one answer left, Kevin’s answer was crucial. “If you say so,” was his answer, and that was correct. The Srubar family cleared the board with a great performance.

