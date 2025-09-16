'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey confused by player's answer about chicken in magician's pants

Steve Harvey was left stunned by the answer and had to question the entire family.

Family Feud players often come up with bizarre answers just so they might appear on the survey board, leaving host Steve Harvey either stunned or scandalized. More than the answers, Harvey's reactions it them set the show apart. He was left baffled when a contestant said that a person could carry a chicken in the pocket to the airport, and asked their family about the thought process behind such an answer.

Harvey's question was, “When a magician is scanned at the airport security, what might they see he has in his pants?” A woman named Stephanie from the Chery family got to her buzzer first and said, “A magic stick.” For obvious reasons, the host found this answer amusing. “Alright now, little party girl. Magician got the magic stick in his pants,” he said.

It was the number two answer on the board, but then Michelle from the Russell family said, “Rabbit,” and that was number one. Her family decided to play further, and Marcus answered, “Hankerchief.” That was on the board as well. Arrick was next, and he said, “A deck of cards,” which was also among responses on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

But after that, all three answers from the Russell family were incorrect. The family got three strikes, and this gave the Chery family a chance to steal the game. However, no one could have predicted the answer that was discussed and then given to the host.

A man named Frantz came forward to answer and said, “He might have a chicken, Steve.” The host was shocked upon hearing this. “A chicken?” he asked, visibly confused by what he had heard. The contestant said that it was a rubber chicken, but Harvey did not pay much heed to that.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Chery family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“A magician? A chicken?” he asked the rest of the family members, who had discussed the answer with Frantz earlier. “That ain’t no damn chicken. That’s a dove,” he said. However, the answer was not incorrect as both chicken and dove were types of birds, and ‘bird’ was enough to get the win. Fans of the show found it hilarious and expressed their feelings in the comments section on YouTube.

“I love it when Steve tells off a contestant only to find out that the contestant is right,” one fan commented. “Chicken ain't nothin but a bird!!!! 😂,” quipped another. “I can’t believe he said CHICKEN. 😂😂😂😂😂,” one viewer added.

