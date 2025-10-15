ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish

Harvey couldn't believe the hard researched facts about catfish on the show.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the story (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the story (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey's stone-faced reaction is usually seen when a contestant comes up with a silly answer. But sometimes the questions are so weird that he is left with a deadpan expression. He brought it out on one occasion, when a contestant named Debra told Harvey that she was doing research on catfish. With curiosity in his eyes, Harvey had some fishy questions to ask, and his mind was further blown after he found out more. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host went up to a contestant and asked, "Miss Debra, what do you do?" The contestant candidly responded, saying, "Well, Steve, I'm a biological science technician in Stovall, Mississippi. We do research on catfish." This baffled Harvey, who had to stop the contestant before walking away. Harvey then came back to ask what the research was about, and the contestant explained that they are helping farmers raise a better strain of fish. "Doing research on catfish. Only in Mississippi," Harvey joked before getting on with the game. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's expression (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's expression (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

This wasn't the first time things got fishy on "Family Feud." In another episode, Harvey was looking for things that people fish for, and none of the players, T, went on to impress him with her answer, "Women". Harvey took a brief pause, set his cards down at the podium, and went in to frantically clap in appreciation of the answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey clapping (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey clapping (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However,  the answer wasn't popular in the survey, as it did not show up on the board. With one strike, the turn went on to Annette. After Harvey repeated the question to her, she responded, saying, "Money. I don't know." While Harvey looked unimpressed with the answer, it was one of the top responses in the survey as it showed up on the board.

With just one answer remaining and one strike, the turn circled back to Jeff. While he got the top answer the last time, this time he seemed to have lost track as he responded saying, "Fish for weather." Even Harvey was confused as to what that could possibly mean. Nevertheless, the host went through with the answer and looked to the board, only to see two red Xs flash on the screen.

With two strikes and one answer remaining, it was now up to Crystal to win the game for her team. "One answer left, clear the board. Two strikes, though," Harvey said to the player before reading the question. The player then came up with the answer "a deal", but unfortunately, it wasn't on the board, and they lost the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, the Stephens family had the chance to get the one remaining answer and steal a load of points. As Harvey walked up to their podium and read the question, their team lead, Judy, took charge and answered with "Keys". Luckily for them, the response showed up on the board, and they won the round.

Watch the full interaction here.

