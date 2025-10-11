'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey prays for his name to be on the board among comedians who are studs

The host had his head down and could not even look at the board as the answer was revealed.

Steve Harvey has often been offended when the "Family Feud" team posts questions about him or an answer on the board seems to be a jibe at him. That's why it's hard to imagine Harvey praying for his name to appear on the survey board. The host of the show wanted to be one of the answers to a question so bad that he bent over his table on the podium and prayed to the lord for it. Thankfully, the showrunners decided not to waste his time, and his name was on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey had read out the question, “Name a comedian who isn’t just funny, he’s also a stud.” A contestant named Paternia got to her buzzer first and answered, “Steve Harvey.” The host immediately started praying as he wanted his name to be on the board badly. “Okay, please Lord,” he said, his head bent over the table he was standing behind.

“Just anywhere on the board. If I ain’t in the top six, I’m gonna be so hurt,” he said. It was then revealed that the host's name was the number one answer. Harvey could not even look at the board when the answer was revealed. He then turned around and threw his arms up in celebration. The number one answer gave the Winchester family a chance to play further.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey praying. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next to answer was a man named Sherman, who said, “I’m gonna have to go with Kevin Hart.” That answer was on the board. Up next was a woman named Aaleyah, who answered, “Ced the Entertainer.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. That was the first strike. Then a contestant named Valerie said, “I’m gonna have to go with Eddie Murphy.”

Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board either. The one to take the question was another player named Sherman, who was a lot older, and he did not know the meaning of stud. So, Harvey walked to the middle of the stage and presented himself as the definition of a stud. He then explained what the word meant, and the contestant answered, “Dl Hughley.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Sherman. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

However, that answer was not on the board either, and the family conceded all three strikes. Now, the Maher family had the chance to steal the game. A woman named Katie stepped up to answer, and she said, “We’re gonna go with Jimmy Fallon.” That answer was on the board, and the family emerged victorious in the game. The other three answers remaining were Dane Cook, Jamie Foxx, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Katie. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the full video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say

‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all