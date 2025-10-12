'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts down his cards to clap for a contestant's impressive answer

The host perhaps did not expect to hear that answer and was left impressed.

Steve Harvey is known for his roasting skills and death stares in response to unusual answers on "Family Feud," but he rarely puts down his card. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a contestant’s answer forced the host to put his cards down. It was not because the answer was shocking, but more likely because Harvey appreciated the answer a bit more than he thought he would.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host asked the question, “Name something you fish for.” A man named Jeff got to his buzzer first and said, “Fish.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Mann family got the chance to play further. Next up to answer was a woman named Crystal, who said, “A compliment.”

That was on the board, and then Alicia said, “News, Steve,” to get another one up there. The Mann family was off to a flying start, and then a contestant answered, “Women,” which made Harvey stare blankly into the camera for a few moments. He then put his card down and started clapping like the rest of the studio audience.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey clapping the contestant's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unfortunately, his appreciation was of no use, as the answer was not on the board. Anette was next, and she answered, “Money.” That was one of the answers on the board. Jeff got a chance to answer again, and he said, “Fish for weather.” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board.

It was Crystal’s turn next, but she was not able to get the right answer either because she went on to say, "an idea". This meant that the Mann family had conceded all three strikes, and now, the Stephens family had a chance to steal the game from them. However, with just one answer remaining on the board, this was not going to be an easy feat to achieve. A woman named Judy stepped up to answer and possibly win it for her family.

Screenshot showing the Stephens family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

She might not have reached her buzzer in time earlier in the round, but this time, she was able to answer. “Your keys,” she said. That was exactly what the final spot on the board revealed, and the Stephens family won the game from an extremely unlikely position. Judy truly made amends for not getting to the buzzer before Jeff earlier in the round.

Screenshot showing the contestant Judy. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

You can watch the video here.

