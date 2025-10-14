ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment

Steve Harvey burst out laughing when he heard that answer, as was the case in much of the round.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" questions aren't aimed at testing a contestant's knowledge of trivia, but instead, they bring out responses ranging from unusual to bizarre. That is exactly what happened when contestants were asked who they would avoid by faking their death. There were several hilarious answers, but perhaps the best out of them all was the first one, as one contestant mentioned her husband. It was a hilarious round that left Steve Harvey and the audience in splits.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host asked the question, “Name someone whom you have considered faking your own death to avoid.” A contestant named Patrice hit her buzzer first and said, “My husband.” Harvey found the answer hilarious, and it was number five on the board. A contestant named Jeff was next, and he said, “Mother-in-law.” That was the number two answer, and the Delaney family decided to play further.

Next up to answer was a woman named Hope, who answered, “My mom.” Her mother was also one of the contestants, and she looked shocked, but Harvey told the woman that her daughter did not mean what she said. “She won’t when she needs money,” the mother, Suzanna, responded. “See how this is going to work out for you?” the host asked Hope. Either way, her answer was up there on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Hope. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Hope. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Up next was a woman named Deanna, who answered, “My boss.” That was also one of the answers up there on the board. Next up was a man named Ryan, who answered, “The Police.” That was also one of the answers on the board. Next up to answer was Suzanna, and she answered, “The bill collector.” That was also up on the board.

It was Jeff’s turn once again, and this time, he asked, “How about an ex-wife?” That was the number one answer on the board. Now, there was only one answer left, and the Delaney family had not conceded a single strike. The next three answers were all incorrect, and now, the Burfict family had a chance to steal the game.

Screenshot showing the contestant Jeff. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Jeff. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A player named Kenton stepped up and said, “Steve, I’m going to go with the IRS.” Harvey liked that answer and gave the contestant a fist bump. But with only one answer left on the board, things were tense. Thankfully, Kenton’s answer was correct, and the Burfict family ended up winning the game from the unlikeliest of positions.

Screenshot showing the Burfict family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the Burfict family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

