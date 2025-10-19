ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives

Harvey couldn't believe what the NFLPA stars would choose for their wives to wear
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing harvey's reactions to the responses (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is usually shocked by answers that contestants come up with, and at times when they reveal something unusual about themselves. The host is himself known for his sharp fashion sense and the suits he wears on the show. But hearing about the clothing items the players would pick out for their wives, Harvey was too stunned to speak

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
During Celebrity Family Feud, the two teams, NFLPA Offense and NFLPA Defense, competed to win big for charitable organizations. Harvey asked the question, "We asked 100 women: if your man picked out your clothing tomorrow, what would you be wearing?" Barrington hit the buzzer first and answered with "Dress," which showed up on the board. Marshall then came up with "Bathing suit," which was also on the board but at a lower position.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
With this, the NFLSPA Defense team won the chance to play. The turn then went to Scott, who came up with the unique answer, "Daisy Dukes." While the idea impressed Harvey, it wasn't good enough to win points for the team. Next up was Poole, who came up with the answer, "Tights". When the response didn't show up on the board, Harvey was left stunned.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Kearse to save the game for his team. After much thinking, he came up with quite a detailed answer. "Man, I want to see those jeans. Those tight jeans," he said. Seeing the player get carried away, Harvey jumped in saying, "Whoa, whoa! Take it easy there." However, Kearse didn't stop as he went on to add, "I want to be able to see something, man," cracking up the room. "That’s why they call him 'The Freak,'" the other team yelled. "Welcome to Family Feud, everybody," Harvey joked as the answer showed up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Jevon's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The turn then went to Booger, who wasted no time in saying "Nothing", which was on the board. "That should’ve been number one!" he said, cracking up the host. The next player, Barrington, was equally smart with his answer, "High heels." The response impressed Harvey so much that he went on to share some fashion advice for the ladies. "Ladies, stilettos make you look 85% cuter. I don’t care what you got on," the host said.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
However, the answer wasn't popular in the survey, and the defense team struck out. The turn then went to the offense team, where they were ready with their answer "Lingerie". Luckily for them, the answer was on the board, and they stole all the points.

Watch the moments in the video here.

