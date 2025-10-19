'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud

Harvey seemed quite annoyed after the guest revealed her surprise and rightfully so.

Steve Harvey has consistently called out "Family Feud" contestants for silly answers and their antics on stage. He has schooled contestants for wasting his time and also for the way they sometimes react. On one such occasion, a player tried to surprise Harvey, and the host didn't like it at all.

Harvey had asked the survey question, “This is a fill-in-the-blank. After a divorce, it’s always awkward to run into your ex’s blank.” A woman named Jermane got to her buzzer first and said, “New spouse.” That was the number one answer on the board. Jermane then tried to be a little too cute, and it backfired.

“I have a surprise for you,” she said to the host. “What’s the surprise?” Harvey asked. That’s when the contestant gave one of the most obvious responses, perhaps in the history of the show. “We’ve unanimously decided that we are going to play,” she said. This annoyed Harvey, and it did not take him long to school her over it. “Well, you’re supposed to,” he said. “Get your a** over there. That ain’t no damn surprise.”

The next contestant to answer was named Javonne, and she came up with the answer, “Friends.” That was one of the answers up there on the board. A player named Javonda then took over, and her answer was, “Parents.” That too was one of the answers on the board. J’Mari was next, and she did not seem as confident about her answer as the rest of her teammates. She said, “Co-workers,” but it was not up on the board.

A man named Junius was next, and he answered, “To run into your ex.” That was also one of the answers on the board. It was Jermane’s turn to answer once again, and this time, she had the chance to clear the board and win the game for her family. Her answer was “Lawyer,” but not with a lot of conviction in her voice. Ultimately, it did not matter as that was one of the correct answers on the board. As a result, the Hughes family won the round.

Harvey may like making fun of contestants, but he isn’t immune to jokes about him either. In an earlier episode of the show, it was the board that took the mickey out of him. “Name something Steve Harvey has had more than one of” was the survey question, and a contestant named Tiyana hit the buzzer and said, “Women.” That was one of the correct answers, but the board had it displayed as ‘Wives/Women.’ Another answer for this round was ‘Bloopers/Misread cards.’

Watch the moment with Jermane in the video here.

