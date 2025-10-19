Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets

Harvey barely held on to the podium after hearing the answers that shook him.

"Family Feud" contestants face questions that put them in awkward situations, and ask them how they'd get out of those. Needless to say, this makes people come up with the most bizarre and hilarious answers. One such contestant was Kevin, who left even the seasoned host, Steve Harvey, baffled with his stupid excuse for getting a speeding ticket on the road. The host nearly fell off the podium after hearing the answer that did not resonate with people who responded to the survey either.

Harvey's question was, "A cop pulls you over for speeding. What's an excuse you'd give to get out of a ticket?" Kevin hit the buzzer first and said, "I was doing my hair." The player immediately realised how senseless the answer was as Harvey broke down in laughter. "Kev, as soon as you said it, you just started going, 'Agh'", the host quipped. As expected, the answer wasn't on the board, and the turn went over to Deborah.

Deborah tried to be smarter with her answer, "I'm pregnant," but that wasn't on the board either. The turn then went back to Amanda from the Shepherd family, who said, "I've got to poop." The answer showed up on the board, and the team chose to play the game. It was then Whitney's turn, and she took the same route as Kevin and said, "What about 'I'm having a bad day?'" This jolted Harvey as he jumped up to say, "Hey, hey, 'Damn all that. Just do my answer.' She's having a bad day!" The answer expectedly earned the team their first strike, and the turn passed on to Koby.

"Koby, the brilliant one," Harvey said to the player before repeating the question. After taking his time, he came up with the most sensible response, "I didn't know how fast I was going." The answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Shaylee. After Harvey repeated the question, she answered with "I'm gonna be sick" which unfortunately got the team their second strike.

With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Kevin again to save the game. This time, he tried to be smart with his answer, "I didn't know the speed limit changed," but that too failed to fetch points, and the team struck out. Now, the turn went to the Hill family, who had the chance to steal all the points.

Walking up to their podium, Harvey asked the question to Monisha, who responded, saying, "A family emergency, Steve." The answer showed up at the top spot on the board, and they won the round.

