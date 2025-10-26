ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue

The contestant got a couple of chances to answer, and Harvey was left unimpressed on both occasions.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey may crack jokes about the answers that "Family Feud" contestants come up with, but he rarely gets personal and doesn't comment on what they eat. However, the host was once forced to do so when he was unimpressed by a contestant’s choice of sides with barbecue. He made his feelings crystal clear on national television. The contestant got a second chance to redeem herself, but was not able to do so, making for a hilarious moment on TV.

The question on this occasion was, “Name a side dish that pairs well with barbecue.” A contestant named Ashley got to her buzzer first and said, “Macaroni and cheese.” That was the number four answer on the board. Next, it was the turn of another contestant whose name was also Ashley. She answered, “Mashed potatoes.” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

This gave a chance to the Lovett family to play further. Next up was Brittany, who answered, “What about like a cream spinach?” Harvey was amused by this answer, but it was not up on the board. The host then proceeded to mock the contestant’s choice of side. “You get some barbecue, it’s got mashed potatoes and cream spinach on the side,” he said sarcastically.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction after hearing Brittany's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next in line was a woman named Hayley, who answered, “Corn on the cob.” That one was on the board. Then a contestant named Debbie answered, “Baked beans.” That was also one of the correct answers. A player named Neal was next, and he said, “A salad.” Unfortunately, that was not one of the correct responses. However, when it was Ashley’s turn once again, she said, “Potato salad,” which was deemed to be one of the right answers.

With two strikes conceded, it was Brittany’s turn again, and Harvey had an exasperated look on his face. “I’m going to redeem myself, I promise,” the contestant said. The host was not convinced at all and believed the other family would steal the game, and that is exactly what happened. This time, Brittany answered, “How about, like a cornbread?”

Screenshot showing the contestant Brittany. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“All this damn barbecue, ain’t nobody got no cornbread?” Harvey quipped. That answer was not on the board, and after three strikes, the rival Jonassen family had the chance to steal the game. A contestant named Leif III stepped up and said, “Steve, we hope you like this one, coleslaw.” The host liked that answer, and it was one of the correct responses on the board. Just as he predicted a few moments ago, the Jonassen family stole the game and won the round.

Screenshot showing the Jonassen family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the hilarious game in the video here.

