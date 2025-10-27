This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal

The host's speech made for a sombre moment but he found a way to make that funny as well.

Steve Harvey usually has dramatic reactions to stupid answers by "Family Feud" contestants. However, sometimes a contestant leaves the host extremely impressed by his response. One answer was so good that the host revealed his life’s goals as a professional comedian. He even found a way to make it sound funny.

Harvey had read out the question, “Name an event where some people laugh and some people cry.” A contestant named Kalasia got to her buzzer first and said, “A wedding.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Lovelace family decided to play out the game for a chance to win. Next up to answer was a woman named Jasia.

She answered, “I’m gonna go with a graduation.” Unfortunately, that answer was not up on the board. Next was a contestant named Kristi, and she had a rather amusing answer, which was, “I’m gonna go with a funeral, honestly.” Surprisingly, that answer was on the board. Then a player named Kyera came up with the impressive answer. After hearing the question, she said, “A comedy show.”

Being a former stand-up comedian, Harvey understood how important it is to make people laugh so much that they cry. He clearly appreciated the answer and explained his life goals to the contestant. “My whole goal was to produce those two emotions. I want you laughing so hard till you start crying,” he said. It seemed like a sombre moment, but it did not take the host long to get back to being a funny man.

“Then, if I could produce urine, that’s even better,” he added, much to the amusement of the contestants. Kyera’s answer was up on the board. Up next was her teammate named Jeff, and he answered, “I’m gonna say a baby shower.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board. It was Kalasia’s turn once again, and this time, she answered, “I’m going to go with a birthday party, Steve.”

However, her luck was not as good as it was earlier, as this answer was not up there on the board. The Lovelace family conceded all three strikes, and now, the George family had a chance to steal the game. A man named Geoff stepped up and answered, “We’re gonna say a movie, Steve,” he said. That was indeed the final answer on the board, and the family won the game from the unlikeliest of situations.

