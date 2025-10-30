'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey taken aback after player complimented him through an answer

The host seemingly did not want the compliment at first, but his demeanor changed later on.

Steve Harvey usually slams "Family Feud" contestants for their absurd answers on the show. But despite all that, fans and players love the host, and he often gets compliments apart from occasional jokes about him. However, he once had a completely unexpected reaction to a contestant’s compliment. Harvey seemed to be taken aback and was quite scandalized. That is not something viewers of the show are used to when it comes to his reactions.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey asked a question, “If Steve Harvey were the next James Bond, what would he do better than the previous Bonds?” A contestant named Noah got to his buzzer first and said, “Pick up more women.” Most people would take that compliment with a degree of satisfaction, but Harvey is not like most people.

His eyes were wide open as he shook his head from side to side, indicating that he would do no such thing. Either way, the answer was number five on the board. Once the host saw that, his demeanor changed. Now, he looked proud. “You'd better know that. That’s a damn fact,” he said with a smile on his face. Next up to answer was a contestant named Charlotte.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to seeing the answer on the board. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Her answer was, “His famous line: Bond, James Bond.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board. This gave the Nguyen family a chance to play further. After that, Mimi answered, “Shoot a gun.” However, that was not on the board. Dan was next, and he answered, “Obviously dress.” The host liked that answer, and it was up on the board, too.

A woman named Nini was next, and she answered, “How about driving a fast car?” However, that was not on the board either. A man named Mike was next, and he answered, “His acting.” That was not on the board either, and the family conceded all three strikes in a matter of moments. This gave the Love family a great chance to steal the game. Charlotte stepped up, hoping to make amends for earlier.

Screenshot showing the contestant Nini. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Steve, he would be funnier,” she said. Harvey liked that answer as well, and sure enough, it was up on the board. The Love family won the game as a result, despite not having the best of starts. Fans of the show loved the idea of the host playing Bond and made their feelings known in the comments section. “So basically, if Steve Harvey was the next James Bond, it'd be less like a James Bond movie and more like an Ice Cube production,” one fan commented.

“Directors better be hiring Steve Harvey for the next James Bond film, or I am gonna revolt and boycott the films,” added another. “I REALLY WANNA SEE THIS HAPPEN. PLEASE STEVE MAKE A SPIN-OFF OF THE FIRST MOVIE OR SOMETHING PLEASE,” a viewer mentioned.

Screenshot showing the contestant Charlotte. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the host's reactions in the full video here.

