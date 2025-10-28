'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics

The contestant said she was bad at it but there is no excuse for mistaking a continent for a country

"Family Feud" contestants are usually roasted by Steve Harvey over answers that don't make sense at all. But sometimes, all the host can do is laugh hysterically at the absurdity of a response. Something like that happened when a contestant was asked to name a country, and ended up naming a continent, believing that it was a country. This led to a hilarious TV moment this season.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a country that always does well in the Olympics.” A contestant named Tiffany got to her buzzer first and said, “Germany.” That was the number three answer on the board. Next up was a player named Hannah who enthusiastically answered, “The USA.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Beeson family decided to play further.

Next to answer was a man named Nathan, who said, “China.” That was one of the answers on the board. The family now had to get only one answer right, and they didn't have even a single strike. A win was within touching distance, and Harvey made sure that the next contestant understood that before asking the question. It was a contestant named Lisa who answered, “France.” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up to answer was Addie, who did not seem confident about answering the question right from the start. She blurted out, “Europe,” as the studio audience gasped, and Harvey could not help but laugh. The contestant knew immediately that she had made a mistake. “Is that a country? That’s not a country, is it? I’m so sorry. I’m bad at this,” she said.

Screenshot showing the contestant Addie. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A player mistaking a continent for a country truly is one of the weirdest things that have been seen on the show over the years. Unsurprisingly, the answer was not on the board. Things got a bit tense as the Beesons only had one strike remaining. Next up to answer was a man named Tyler, who answered, “Russia.” That was the final correct answer on the board, and despite the scare, the family was able to win the round.

Fans of the show, of course, were fixated on the ‘Europe’ answer, and they made their opinions clear in the comments on YouTube. “Of course, someone said a continent, at this point, I would be more surprised if no one didn't,” one fan commented. “The Europe answer got me laughing! 😆😂🤣,” added a viewer. “I think it's the country of Asia followed by Europe and then North America 😂,” another fan mentioned.

Screenshot showing the family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

