ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics

The contestant said she was bad at it but there is no excuse for mistaking a continent for a country
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants are usually roasted by Steve Harvey over answers that don't make sense at all. But sometimes, all the host can do is laugh hysterically at the absurdity of a response. Something like that happened when a contestant was asked to name a country, and ended up naming a continent, believing that it was a country. This led to a hilarious TV moment this season.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a country that always does well in the Olympics.” A contestant named Tiffany got to her buzzer first and said, “Germany.” That was the number three answer on the board. Next up was a player named Hannah who enthusiastically answered, “The USA.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Beeson family decided to play further.

Next to answer was a man named Nathan, who said, “China.” That was one of the answers on the board. The family now had to get only one answer right, and they didn't have even a single strike. A win was within touching distance, and Harvey made sure that the next contestant understood that before asking the question. It was a contestant named Lisa who answered, “France.” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa. (Inage credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up to answer was Addie, who did not seem confident about answering the question right from the start. She blurted out, “Europe,” as the studio audience gasped, and Harvey could not help but laugh. The contestant knew immediately that she had made a mistake. “Is that a country? That’s not a country, is it? I’m so sorry. I’m bad at this,” she said.

Screenshot showing the contestant Addie. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Addie. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A player mistaking a continent for a country truly is one of the weirdest things that have been seen on the show over the years. Unsurprisingly, the answer was not on the board. Things got a bit tense as the Beesons only had one strike remaining. Next up to answer was a man named Tyler, who answered, “Russia.” That was the final correct answer on the board, and despite the scare, the family was able to win the round.

Fans of the show, of course, were fixated on the ‘Europe’ answer, and they made their opinions clear in the comments on YouTube. “Of course, someone said a continent, at this point, I would be more surprised if no one didn't,” one fan commented. “The Europe answer got me laughing! 😆😂🤣,” added a viewer. “I think it's the country of Asia followed by Europe and then North America 😂,” another fan mentioned.

Screenshot showing the family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board

This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
The contestant said she was bad at it but there is no excuse for mistaking a continent for a country
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison rejects jersey signed by America's best soccer player over his age
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison rejects jersey signed by America's best soccer player over his age
Corey Harrison did not know much about the jersey, but he got a lot of help from the expert.
14 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses chance to become the first man to win $1 million on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses chance to become the first man to win $1 million on the show
The contestant would have become the first man to achieve the big prize.
15 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board
The question was about some of the most popular boy bands of all time.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls antique silver toy fake — guest refuses to take his word on it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls antique silver toy fake — guest refuses to take his word on it
The guest did not create a fuss but was adamant about the authenticity of his item.
1 day ago
This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal
FAMILY FEUD
This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal
The host's speech made for a sombre moment but he found a way to make that funny as well.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jinxed by Ryan Seacrest loses $40,000 after he predicted big win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jinxed by Ryan Seacrest loses $40,000 after he predicted big win
Fans once again called out the puzzle, which, according to them, was too tough.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $7,000 for a photograph — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $7,000 for a photograph — it still wasn't enough
The guest wanted a five-figure sum at first but was left disappointed by Harrison's stubbornness.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up breaking the pig-shaped grill that Corey paid $375 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up breaking the pig-shaped grill that Corey paid $375 for
Rick Harrison was not as careful with this item as one would have expected him to be.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue
The contestant got a couple of chances to answer, and Harvey was left unimpressed on both occasions.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' contestant jumps on equipment, makes Ryan Seacrest mention unsaid rule
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' contestant jumps on equipment, makes Ryan Seacrest mention unsaid rule
The contestant has denied the host's claims on social media that has fans intrigued.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins big in bonus round a decade after her sister failed to do so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins big in bonus round a decade after her sister failed to do so
It must have felt like a full circle moment for the family that had felt similar emotions back then.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant asks judges for a $1.5 million investment — it didn't end well for him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant asks judges for a $1.5 million investment — it didn't end well for him
The entrepreneur did not have a clear plan to grow the business despite having such a big ask.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
All of the other sharks said no due to the risks, but Cuban seemed eager to take the gamble.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
The contestant started the game strong but had to wait until the end for the big win.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was confident she could win bonus round — it didn't end well
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was confident she could win bonus round — it didn't end well
The contestant faced a tough puzzle and she was not prepared for that at all.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban seals the deal with contestant only to save him from Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban seals the deal with contestant only to save him from Kevin O'Leary
Cuban had seen enough of Mr. Wonderful's greedy tactics, and he decided to take a stand.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car in bonus round — fans say the puzzle was too tough to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car in bonus round — fans say the puzzle was too tough to solve
Fans were also left as confused as the contestant after seeing the puzzle.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry
The iconic "Jeopardy!" champion has been hosting the show for many years now.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey admits that he was scared when contestants raised a war cry
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey admits that he was scared when contestants raised a war cry
The host remembered the times he was bullied as a young kid after hearing the chant.
6 days ago