Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on

Harvey couldn't relate more with the contestant and demanded the response to be number 1.

Questions targeting Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" often set the stage for hilarious viral moments on the show. Sometimes the host is offended, and on many occasions, the answers even crack him up. When he asked players to name the things the host spends the most money on, they had some interesting answers to share. One contestant, Briana, gave such an impressive answer that Harvey slammed his cards on the floor and claimed that it should have been the top answer on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey slamming his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "Name something you think Steve Harvey spends a lot of money on," and Deneen from the Lyles family answered, "Suits," which turned out to be the top answer on the board.

"I'm so scared of the rest of these answers, man. All right, let's go," Harvey exclaimed before moving on with the game as the Lyles chose to play. The next answer was "Your kids," which was relatable for Harvey. However, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Juan, who got the second strike, with his answer, "Your house."

Screenshot showing the team and the host (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two back-to-back strikes, it was now up to Brian to save the round for his team. After thinking for a while, he answered with "Cars," which showed up on the board. This, too, was relatable to Harvey as he went on to share a story. "You know why I spend a lot of money on cars? 'Cause I used to live in one," Harvey said. "Somebody asked me one time, 'Why do you always spend a lot of money on cars?, I said, 'Cause if it all goes bad again, I'm gonna be living in that,'" the host went on to add.

Screenshot showing Harvey sharing his story (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Then Briana answered, "Wife, Steve!" and Harvey immediately yelled, "Yes!" He then went on to slam his cards on the floor before saying, "That should be the number-one answer! Because what I done spent on her ain't got a damn thing to do with them suits or them cars! Marjorie!"

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for Briana, the answer showed up as "women/wife" on the board, and her team stayed in the game. "Oh, no, not women.' Marjorie!" Harvey exclaimed to set the record straight. The turn then circled back to Deneen, who unfortunately lost the round for the team, as her answer, "Jewelry," didn't show up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on the Albright family, who had the chance to steal all the points. "All right, family," Harvey said before reading the question. Taking the charge, the team leader, Paul, answered, "Travel," which wasn't good enough for the board. With this, the Lyles won the round.

Watch the action unfold in the video here.

