'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'

The survey results were nothing like any of them had anticipated.

Steve Harvey shows his roasting skills and quick-witted comebacks when "Family Feud" contestants come up with absurd answers. But once in a while, he is caught off guard by just how silly their responses can be. One contestant left Harvey scratching his head after naming an American state as "god's country." Other players shocked him further with their unusual answers.

Harvey's question was, "Name a U.S. state you think of as God's country." Whitney hit the buzzer first and answered with "Nevada," which was already shocking for Harvey. As the response wasn't on the board, the turn went to Sunni, who came up with "Pennsylvania," which was almost appalling for the host.

Even Sunni's answer did not show up on the board, and the turn bounced to Joyce from the Myers family, who answered with "Pennsylvania," which too wasn't on the board. It was now the other team's chance, and a player named Aaron took the mic to answer with, "Georgia". While Harvey liked the response, he couldn't stop laughing when the answer did not show up on the board.

The turn then went to Ian, who came up with "Oklahoma," but that too wasn't on the board. Finally, Akkili from the Clay family came up with an answer, "Texas," which showed up on the board. The team surprisingly chose to play the question despite everyone struggling with it. "Now, let me say something, folks. I don't know any of these, so any answer you give would work," he said, before adding, "I knew Mississippi better not have been up there."

The turn then went to Brittney, who answered with "California," which earned the team their first strike. Next up was Sang, who got another popular answer, "Wyoming". Things then again went downhill as the next player, Sunni, got the second strike with her answer, "Florida." Aaron then went on to impress Harvey as he named his birthplace, "West Virginia," as god's country. However, this wasn't good enough for the survey, and his team struck out.

It was now up to the Myers family to come up with one popular answer and steal all the points. "Look at me, y'all. This board is wide open. Now, I don't know it, but name a U.S. state you think of as God's country," Harvey said as he walked up to the other podium. Taking charge, Pam answered the question with Montana, and luckily for the team, the response showed up at the top of the board, winning them all the points.

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

