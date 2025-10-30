'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer

Harvey later regretted clapping for the controversial answer, being a married man.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is usually very much in control, delivering witty jibes and giving hilarious expressions. But sometimes he gets out of control and ends up throwing his cards in excitement. Harvey instantly regretted something like that after he got carried away while appreciating an answer. As he profusely clapped for the response, he ended up losing his cards on stage.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to losing his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey read out was, "Fill in the blank, all people should have a second blank." A contestant named Connie hit the buzzer first and answered with "Job," which did show up on the board. However, her rival, Alexandra, gave a correct response, "car," and her family got the chance to play.

The round went ahead smoothly, and while the Bazos family struck out, they fought hard to win some points. Things got controversial when the turn went to the Hayes family, who had a chance to steal the points. As the team lead, Mimi took to the mic, and she gave the controversial answer, "A spouse or a partner." While Harvey looked shocked at first, he spontaneously started clapping, losing his cards in the process. The host kept clapping profusely before realising that he had made a mistake, being a married man. "Um, I am sorry," he said as he stopped.

Screenshot showing Harvey clapping for the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before the incident, Harvey had been playing the game normally with the Bazos team. After Alexandra won the question, the turn went to Stacy, who came up with the smart answer, "Chance," which was on the board. With just one response left to get, the Bazos had a great chance of winning the game. "This is it, man. We’re there already. One answer left. If it’s there, your family wins the game. If it’s not there, you’re still alive, no strikes," Harvey said before reading the question to Alex.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, Alex got the team their first strike with his answer, "Home". The turn then passed on to Francine, who answered with "Child," which wasn't on the board. With two strikes, it was all up to Christina to win the game for her team. After looking at Harvey nervously, she answered the question with, "Pair of shoes," which got the team their third and final strike. The turn then passed on to the Hayes family, who had the controversial answer in store for the host.

Screenshot shwoing Harvey's reaction to Alex's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, Mimi's answer, despite being appreciated by the host, wasn't on the board. With that, the Bazos family won the round and the game to advance to the Fast Money round. Harvey then revealed the one remaining answer on the board, which was "Life."

Watch Harvey's hilarious reaction in the video here.

