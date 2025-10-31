ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy

Harvey wasn't impressed with what the show's audience had to say about him.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Harvey's reactions to the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey's reactions to the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants rarely match up to Steve Harvey's witty jibes in response to their silly or absurd answers. But the show's producers occasionally throw in hilarious questions just to mess with him. In response to one such question, the people being surveyed said that Harvey would name himself as the "Greatest stand-up comedian of all time." To say the least, the host did not agree and was disappointed with the audience of the show.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey had read out the survey question, "If you ask Steve Harvey, he'll tell you the greatest standup comedian of all time is who?" Ashley hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Bernie Mac." After the response did not show up on the board, Catie answered with "Steve Harvey," and the name showed up at the very top spot on the board.

Screenshot shwoing Harvey's reaction to seeing his name on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot shwoing Harvey's reaction to seeing his name on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While everyone cheered, Harvey wasn't impressed. He shook his head as he walked up to the Dow family's podium and said, "That's not true", dismissing the survey findings. The host then carried on with the game as usual, and the turn passed on to Denzel. The contestant came up with the answer, "Cedric the Entertainer," which was unfortunately not on the board. The turn then went to Becky, who came up with a seemingly sensible answer, "Adam Sandler." Much to Harvey's surprise, his name too wasn't on the board.

Screenshot shwoing Harvey's reaction to the answer not showing up on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot shwoing Harvey's reaction to the answer not showing up on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Johnny to save the game. "Come on now. We got two strikes. You've got to be careful. The other family can steal," Harvey said before repeating the question. Johnny then answered with, "Going with my personal favorite, Theo Von." The answer impressed Harvey so much that he showed off some dance moves as he looked at the board, only to see three strikes for the team.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the Bingham family, who had the chance to steal all the points. After Harvey repeated the question, the team lead, Troi, answered the question with, "Richard Pryor". Turns out this was the answer Harvey was looking for as he walked to the middle of the stage to praise the response. "Greatest of all time, no holds barred. No question. It ain't even debatable. That damn Richard Pryor!" Harvey yelled.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for Team Bingham, the answer showed up at the second spot, and they won the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included "Rodney Dangerfield", "Johnny Carson", "Kevin Hart", "Jerry Seinfeld",  "Dave Chapelle", and "Eddie Murphy".

You can watch the hilarious game here.

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy

