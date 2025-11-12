'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair

When a bald man came up with a strange answer, Harvey roasted his entire team.

Questions and answers about baldness are often used by producers and contestants on "Family Feud" to trigger Steve Harvey. But on one occasion, the host got a chance to get back at a player named David, who said he had a problem with "hair" as it got in the way of him "getting frisky" in the car. Harvey did not spare the contestant for the bizarre answer and even dragged his teammates into the roast for their not-so-smart answers.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey read the survey question, "Name something that might get in the way while you're getting frisky in your car." Que hit the buzzer first and answered with "Steering wheel". Detra failed to come up with an answer on time, and the Barber family chose to play further.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Trekesha, who couldn't seem to recall the word "Handbrake." "What's the name? The thing--the brake?" she said while gesturing to pull the handbrake. "You know what I'm talking about. The emergency brake," she added. Harvey then went on to mock the gesture and said, "That ain't up there. That in old cars no more than." Like Harvey predicted, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike right away.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Dagmar, who got the second strike with her answer, "The mirror". With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Carnecia to save the game. She did so with her answer, "The front seat," which Harvey couldn't believe was on the board. The turn then went to David, who had something good in store for the host.

After he answered with "Hair," Harvey got the chance to go after the team. He went on to paint a picture where all the things the family said could be a problem while getting frisky in the car. "When you're in there and you're getting wild and then your hair--it's in your hand, you're trying to hold it," Harvey said, acting out how hair could be a problem. "And you know, it gets caught in that thing in the middle. You know, the emergency brake that you get your hair wrapped round," he added, cracking up the room. "And it gets jammed down in the seat," he said, mocking Carnecia and Trekesha's answer as well.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, David's answer wasn't on the board, and the family struck out. The turn then went to the Walker family, who had the chance to steal all the points. Taking charge, Detra answered the question with "Gear Shift." Luckily for them, the answer was on the board, and they won the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to team Walker (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers that included "Cop/passerby", "Dashboard", "Door/window", and "Center Console."

Watch the hilarious and chaotic moments here.

