'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US

Harvey admitted that he had never hear someone say this about American men.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Harvey reacting to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey reacting to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Answers to survey questions on "Family Feud" are influenced more by popular opinion than by facts. This is why the host Steve Harvey is often surprised by the responses that contestants come up with, hoping that it's a popular option. One such answer about America left Harvey hysterical, as he had never heard it before. He just couldn't believe that a contestant named Nallely thought American men are known for their distinct "sexy accent" and "thick mustache." While Harvey had the latter, he admitted that no one had ever told him that he sounded sexy, ever.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing to his face after hearing the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing to his face after hearing the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey started off by asking the question, "If a man has a sexy accent and a thick mustache, he is probably from what country?" and Nallely from team Villasenor hit the buzzer first to answer with "Italy," which was at the top of the survey board. The team then chose to play further.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The game was moving forward smoothly until the turn circled back to Nallely again. Running out of viable answers, she took the mic to proudly say, "United States of America." The response immediately cracked up Harvey as he laughed at the face of the contestant. He then pointed at his face and laughed some more. "What is it like? Ain't nobody ever said to me, 'Ooh, you sound sexy.' I've never heard that before," Harvey admitted. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before Nallely, her teammates performed considerably well. After they won the question, the turn went to Lily, who also got one of the top answers, "Mexico." After her, Lorena took the mic and came up with the answer, "France," which was the second most popular answer in the survey.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Following Lorena, the next couple of contestants, Irma and Karina, also got a boatload of points with their answers, "Spain" and "England". However, then came Nallely's turn, who got the first strike with her funny answer, "United States." The game went downhill for the team from there on as the next player, Lily, got the second strike with her answer "Ireland". Finally, Lorena got a winning answer, "Greece" on the board, but the very next contestant, Irma, got the last strike with her answer "Germany."

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to the Walker family, who had the chance to steal all the points. Harvey walked up to their podium and repeated the question. Taking charge, team lead Detra answered with "Columbia". While Harvey thought it was a good guess, it wasn't on the board. Thus, the Villasenor family got to keep all their points and won the round.

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

