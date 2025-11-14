ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer

Harvey decided to act out the scenario which the contestant thought would be inappropriate.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey acting out an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey acting out an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" has featured strange questions to which contestants have come up with bizarre answers that often prompted Steve Harvey to roast them and put up a great show for the fans. When one of the contestants, Jordan from the Pollock family, came up with a really inappropriate answer, Harvey couldn't help but perform a skit to mock him. 

Screenshot showing Harvey looking at Jordan (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking at Jordan (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey's survey question, "Name an inappropriate occasion to hit on someone, no matter how hot they are," and a contestant named Cat hit the buzzer first before coming up with the top answer, "A funeral." Her family took the opportunity to play further.

With just one strike on the board, the turn went to Jordan, who had to come up with a really inappropriate occasion to hit on someone. Taking the mic, he answered with, "How about the birth of a child?" as his teammates cheered for him. However, Harvey didn't quite understand what he meant. "Wait. Are you talking about the woman that's giving birth?" he asked, to which the player responded, "Either/or."

Screenshot showing Jordan answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Jordan answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went on to put up a skit showing how Jordan may hit on a woman who's giving birth. "Ooh, girl, girl, girl, look at you," Harvey said, with hilarious expressions. "Ooh, when you get finished, just holla at your boy," he added. While the team thought it was a really good answer, when Harvey looked at the board, it only earned them their second strike. 

Screenshot showing Harvey enacting the scenario (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey enacting the scenario (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the answer was bizarre, Jordan didn't have a lot of options to choose from, as his teammates before him had already used up the good responses. His teammate Matt got the first strike for the team with his answer, "a child's birthday party". After him, Jenna got the second winning answer for the team, "A wedding". Then came Jordan, who got the second strike with his funny answer. After Jordan, the turn passed on to Josh, who had to come up with a good answer to save his team.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Josh (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Josh (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes, Josh then answered with "A doctor's appointment," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the Pollock family was struck out. The chance then went to the Radke family to steal all the points. After Harvey read the question to them, team lead Mo took charge and discussed with his teammates. Taking to the mic, she answered with "At work". 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Mo (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Mo (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for the Radke team, the response showed up on the board, to help them secure all the points. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers on the board, which included "Family reunion, "Date with someone", and "Church".

You can watch the scandalous moments here.

