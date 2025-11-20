'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question

Harvey said it in response to another player who came up with an awkward answer.

Usually, the contestants on "Family Feud" find themselves in awkward situations after answering strange questions. Steve Harvey, who usually pounces on them with witty jibes after a silly answer, once ended up letting out his own secret. In response to a question that needed people to name the risky places that they had made love in, Harvey ended up confessing that he had done it in all the places on the board, before calling out a player, Harold, for his answer, "The church."

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The survey question he had asked was, "Name a place you've made love where you knew you might get in trouble but you did it anyway." A player named Ouddi hit the buzzer first, but Harvey wasn't happy with that, as he wanted to hear an answer from Pam, the grandmother of the Rouse family. He then gave Ouddi the chance to answer, and his response, "Parents' room," showed up on the board. Harvey then went over to Pam, who came up with "Car". "In the car? Oh, Ms Pam," Harvey said before the answer showed up at the top spot.

Screenshot showing the host's reaction to Pam's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Rouse family chose to play the question, and the turn moved on to Paul, who came up with the smart answer, "Restaurant bathroom". With some points on the board, the turn went to Lacey, who answered with "Elevator," which wasn't on the board. Next up was Caroline, who seemed to be flustered by the question. After thinking for a while, she answered with "Salt Monkey," which even Harvey couldn't make sense of. With two strikes on the board, the turn finally went to Harold, who had something offensive to say.

After Harvey read him the question, Harold answered with "Church," which forced the host to make a confession and roast the player. "I've done a lot of things. All this so far," the host candidly admitted. "Then, probably done the other three, that's going to pop up. But you have bought yourself a sure-fire ticket to hell," Harvey went on to add, giving a glimpse into the risky things he had done, probably in his youth.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Harold (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately for the Rouse family, the answer wasn't on the board, and they struck out. With this, the turn passed on to the Hamdan family, who now had the chance to steal all the points. Harvey went over to their podium and read the question, after which Nada took charge to answer it. "Steve, we're gonna go with pool," she said, but it wasn't a popular answer in the survey, as it didn't show up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Thus, the Rouse family, despite their risky answers, won the round and got to keep all the points. Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers, which included "Boss' desk", "Beach", and "Park."

Watch the awkward confessions in the video here.

