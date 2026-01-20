ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer

Harvey was sure the answer was too weak as he knew women well enough.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Harvey roasting the player (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey roasting the player (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Fans of "Family Feud" know that its host Steve Harvey is a real ladies' man, and he always sticks up for the girls. Things can get sassy real quick if someone tries to put women down on the show, like the time when a contestant named Amy said she would 'quiet down' if a man tried to shush her up. Harvey took offense to that and roasted the player for her weak answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Villafranca and the Stover family. He called up the two contestants, Liz and Lauren, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off and read them the question, "We asked 100 women, 'what would you do if a man tried to shush you in public?'" Lauren hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Roll my eyes", and it showed up at the second spot on the board. Liz then tried to one-up it with "Smack him," but that wasn't on the board. Thus, the Stover family won the question and chose to play. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Amy, and Harvey read her the question clearly. The contestant then took to the mic and said, "Not really, Steve, but I guess I'd get quiet." The response shocked Harvey as he looked at the camera in disbelief. "You could ask 1,000 women, and that ain't fixing to be up there," the host quipped. "I don't even play 'Family Feud' well at all. I don't really know what's on the board, but I damn sure know when I hear something that ain't on the board," he added to roast the player thoroughly. 

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He went on to mock the answer by putting up a skit to show how ridiculous it would look if that scenario were to play out in real life. "Shhh!! Oh, OK," Harvey said, enacting the scene. He then looked at the board to see if he was right or if Amy was onto something. Turns out, Harvey's hunch was right as the answer didn't show up on the board. The host then turned around and gave a serious, sassy look to the audience. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's sassy look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's sassy look (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Billy, who had learned the lesson by now. Thus, he answered with, "Well, let's go the other way. Let's walk away, leave him." Unsurprisingly, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Kelly. She too took a stronger stance and answered with "I'd shush him back," which was on the board. Thus, the next contestant, Taylor, followed the trend and turned it up a notch. After hearing the question, she responded with "I'd divorce him", and earned a high-five from Harvey. 

Screenshot showing Harvey giving a high-five to a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey giving a high-five to a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the tough answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike. Now, it was all up to Lauren again to come up with a winning answer and save the game. After Harvey read the question, she said, " I guess I'd just have to call him out. I mean, I wouldn't." Harvey didn't take her excuses as he exclaimed, "Yes, you would. You just said it. Where do you think these answers come from?"  Luckily for the contestant, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Amy again. 

Learning from her mistakes, Amy took a stronger stance this time and answered the question with, "I would embarrass him." While it got respect from the host and the players, it wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now, the turn went to the Villafranca family, who had the opportunity to steal all the points and win the round by getting one of the remaining three answers.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read them the question for one last time, team leader Lizz took charge and answered it with "I would talk louder". The answer that impressed the host showed up at the top spot, and the team stole all the points to take the win.

Watch Harvey at his sassiest in the video here. 

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
The guest, who knew about the artist's popularity, didn't expect to get a five-figure appraisal.
2 hours ago
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
NEWS
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
New tariffs will follow immediately if the court voids current ones.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
Harvey was sure the answer was too weak as he knew women well enough.
7 hours ago
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
NEWS
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
1 day ago
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
NEWS
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
As per disclosures, Trump bought $2 million in bonds days before the announcement of a $82.7bn deal.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
While the player claimed he was covering for his family, Harvey wasn't convinced.
1 day ago
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
NEWS
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
About 1.5 million subscribers were affected by the seven-hour-long outage.
4 days ago
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
NEWS
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
The country in Trump's crosshairs accounts for roughly 4% of the global oil production.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
Harvey made the joke at the risk of landing in trouble at home.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
Harvey simply said "My Man!" as soon as he heard the player's response.
4 days ago
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
As president Trump pushes for measures to acquire the island, new poll shows Americans aren't sure.
4 days ago
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
5 days ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
6 days ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
6 days ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
6 days ago