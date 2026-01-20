'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer

Harvey was sure the answer was too weak as he knew women well enough.

Fans of "Family Feud" know that its host Steve Harvey is a real ladies' man, and he always sticks up for the girls. Things can get sassy real quick if someone tries to put women down on the show, like the time when a contestant named Amy said she would 'quiet down' if a man tried to shush her up. Harvey took offense to that and roasted the player for her weak answer.

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Villafranca and the Stover family. He called up the two contestants, Liz and Lauren, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off and read them the question, "We asked 100 women, 'what would you do if a man tried to shush you in public?'" Lauren hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Roll my eyes", and it showed up at the second spot on the board. Liz then tried to one-up it with "Smack him," but that wasn't on the board. Thus, the Stover family won the question and chose to play.

The turn then went to Amy, and Harvey read her the question clearly. The contestant then took to the mic and said, "Not really, Steve, but I guess I'd get quiet." The response shocked Harvey as he looked at the camera in disbelief. "You could ask 1,000 women, and that ain't fixing to be up there," the host quipped. "I don't even play 'Family Feud' well at all. I don't really know what's on the board, but I damn sure know when I hear something that ain't on the board," he added to roast the player thoroughly.

He went on to mock the answer by putting up a skit to show how ridiculous it would look if that scenario were to play out in real life. "Shhh!! Oh, OK," Harvey said, enacting the scene. He then looked at the board to see if he was right or if Amy was onto something. Turns out, Harvey's hunch was right as the answer didn't show up on the board. The host then turned around and gave a serious, sassy look to the audience.

Next up was Billy, who had learned the lesson by now. Thus, he answered with, "Well, let's go the other way. Let's walk away, leave him." Unsurprisingly, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Kelly. She too took a stronger stance and answered with "I'd shush him back," which was on the board. Thus, the next contestant, Taylor, followed the trend and turned it up a notch. After hearing the question, she responded with "I'd divorce him", and earned a high-five from Harvey.

However, the tough answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike. Now, it was all up to Lauren again to come up with a winning answer and save the game. After Harvey read the question, she said, " I guess I'd just have to call him out. I mean, I wouldn't." Harvey didn't take her excuses as he exclaimed, "Yes, you would. You just said it. Where do you think these answers come from?" Luckily for the contestant, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Amy again.

Learning from her mistakes, Amy took a stronger stance this time and answered the question with, "I would embarrass him." While it got respect from the host and the players, it wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now, the turn went to the Villafranca family, who had the opportunity to steal all the points and win the round by getting one of the remaining three answers.

After Harvey read them the question for one last time, team leader Lizz took charge and answered it with "I would talk louder". The answer that impressed the host showed up at the top spot, and the team stole all the points to take the win.

Watch Harvey at his sassiest in the video here.

