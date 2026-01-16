'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer

Contestants on "Family Feud" often come up with answers that could land them in trouble with their spouses. The host Steve Harvey regards himself as the 'marriage expert' and steps in when someone lands in trouble at home for husband jokes. However, Harvey doesn't back down from cracking jokes, and recently, he shared what it is like for men to be married, when a contestant said only girls who want to friend-zone boys are mean to them. Harvey had a different take and said that it's something wives do, not friends.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to Harvey's joke (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey started by reading out the question, "We asked 100 single guys: Tell me a way you realize a girl has put you in the friend zone." Lizz hit the buzzer first and answered with "She gives you more hugs," which wasn't on the board for all the right reasons. Lorena then picked up the pieces and won the question with her answer, "She tells you."

The team chose to play further, and the turn passed to Maria. The contestant who stunned Harvey in the previous episode surprised the host again, but this time with a sensible answer, which was, "If she splits the bill with you." However, it wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Alejandro, who came up with another sensible answer, "If she takes longer to text back," which luckily for them, was on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next in line was Lili, who had to keep the ball rolling and get more points. She did exactly that with her answer: "She flirts with your friend." The turn then passed to Steven, who came up with yet another sensible answer, "She introduces you as her friend." Turns out the people taking the survey were sensible too, as the answer showed up on the board, earning more points for the team. Next up was Lorena again, who was about to get a life lesson.

After Harvey read the question, all she could come up with for her second answer was, "Maybe she's a little mean to you." Harvey immediately looked at the player and joked, "Nah, that's just your wife!" while he looked visibly scared. The answer wasn't on the board, and they got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey sharing the words of wisdom (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It was now up to Maria again to save the round for her team. "Maria, got to be careful. Broaddus family can steal," Harvey warned before reading the question to her. Maria came up with, "If she never talks to you," which didn't make sense to Harvey as he walked toward the stage. Expectedly, it wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now, the Broaddus family got the chance to guess one of the remaining three answers and steal all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey walked up to the other team's podium and read them the question for one last time, they regrouped and formed a consensus. The team's leader, Lizz, took to the mic and shared their answer, "When she tries to set you up with someone else." Unfortunately, it wasn't on the board, and the Martinez family got to keep all the points and win the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included "Won't go out with me", "She's sloppy", and "No s-x/kisses."

Watch the interaction between Harvey and the contestant here.

