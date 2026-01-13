'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer

The player bizarrely named "Jeopardy!" in a totally unrelated question.

Although questions on "Family Feud" can be absurd, contestants at least need to make some sense to match responses from a survey. However, Uriah from the Ulutoa family came up with stupid answers, which prompted the host, Steve Harvey, to roast him. When Uriah said the 'judges' on "Jeopardy!" were too harsh, Harvey couldn't help subtly mocking the player.

Screenshot showing the contestant, Uriah (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey asked was, "Name a TV show where you see a judge being too hard on someone." Tavita hit the buzzer first and came up with the top answer, "Judge Judy," within a second. The team automatically won the question, and they decided to play.

Screenshot showing Harvey and the contestants at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Tavita did exceptionally well, his teammates had some shocking answers in store for Harvey. After the face-off, the turn went straight to Uriah. The contestant seemed not to understand the question, as he answered with "Jeopardy!" without much thought. When Harvey gave him a hard look, and the room erupted in laughter, it apparently dawned on the player that he had given a stupid answer, as he said, "Wait," with his hand on his head.

Screenshot showing Uriah realizing his mistake (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went on to mock the player, elaborating on just how stupid the answer was. He said, "Yeah, 'Jeopardy!' You know, he's like, when you answer the question, you could just say, 'Yeah, that's right.'" As everyone looked to the board, expectedly, the answer wasn't up there, and the team got their first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Other teammates of Uriah didn't seem to do well either. It seemed like Tavita's winning answer set them on the wrong path, as the next player, Tiana, answered the question with "Law & Order, which wasn't on the board. With this, the family was close to getting their third strike and losing both the round and the game. It was now all up to Sika to come up with a winning answer and save the game.

"We got two strikes. Come on, family. This is going too fast. The other family can steal," Harvey warned the player before reading the question to him. However, Sika remained on the same track and answered the question with "Judge Steve. Unfortunately for the Ulutoa family, the response wasn't on the board, and the team struck out, almost within a minute into the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Sika (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the other side, to the Beeson family. Harvey explained the situation to them. "Here's the deal. I got 3 answers left on the board. If you give me any one of those answers, your family steals, your family wins this game. If it's not there, the other family gets a chance to play 'Sudden Death,'" Harvey said before reading the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After a brief discussion, the team lead, Lisa, answered with "American Idol," which luckily for them was on the board. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers on the board, which included "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice."

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

